Arkansas vs. Ole Miss live score, updates, highlights from Week 6 college football game

Arkansas football hits the road for the third-straight week to square off against longtime rival Ole Miss on Saturday night.

The Razorbacks (2-3, 0-2) are hoping to end a three-game losing streak against the No. 16 Rebels (4-1, 1-1). Arkansas is coming off a loss to Texas A&M in the Southwest Classic, while Ole Miss beat LSU in an offensive thriller last week. The Rebels lone loss of the season came on the road against Alabama.

This season marks the first time since 1925 that Arkansas is playing each of its first four conference games away from home. The Razorbacks will face the Crimson Tide in Alabama next week.

KJ Jeffersonhas completed 85-of-125 passes (68.0%) for 1,050 yards and 10 touchdowns while also rushing for 125 yards and a touchdown through five games this season. Jefferson, who has thrown for at least one touchdown in each of his last 16 games under center, ranks first on Arkansas’ career touchdown responsibility list with 78

Ole Miss leads the SEC and ranks sixth in the FBS in scoring offense at 44.6 points a game, but five of the last eight games between Ole Miss and Arkansas have been decided by four or less points.

When: 6:30 p.m. CT

When: 6:30 p.m. CT

Channel: SEC Network

Where: Vaught-Hemingway Stadium in Oxford, Miss.

Betting line: Ole Miss by 11.5; Over/Under of 62.5

