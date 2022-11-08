Arkansas vs. North Dakota – Beyond the Box Score: Black fills it up

Arkansas’ win over North Dakota State wasn’t terribly pretty.

Except when it was.

The 10th-ranked Razorbacks rolled, 76-58, using an 11-0 run early in the second half to put the game away. They ultimately built their lead as large as 21 before the Bison cut it back down to 12 late in the half.

Arkansas’ talent was simply too much. Trevon Brazile had a double-double with 21 points and 12 rebounds. Ricky Council led the Hogs in scoring with 22 points. Devo Davis had 18 points. Their nights were impressive.

But only three other Arkansas players scored. And they combined for just 15 points. Makhi Mitchell had seven. Jordan Walsh had four. Anthony Black had three.

Those are the stats. More important is how it looked. Let’s take our gander behind the box score in the Hogs’ win over North Dakota State to open the season.

Arkansas' 3-point shooting will be bad

Arkansas guard Davonte Davis (4) shoots over Mississippi State forward Javian Davis (2) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in Starkville, Miss., Wednesday, Dec. 29, 2021. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)

Musselman said it in the preseason, but it looked clear in-person: Arkansas is not going to be a team that can beat opponents with the 3-pointer. The Razorbacks only shot X on Monday, making X.

Expect Arkansas to be at or near the bottom of the SEC and in the bottom quarter of the country in 3-point shooting this season.

Arkansas' athleticism will win games

SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA – MARCH 24: Davonte Davis #4 of the Arkansas Razorbacks shoots the ball against the Gonzaga Bulldogs during the first half in the Sweet Sixteen round game of the 2022 NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament at Chase Center on March 24, 2022 in San Francisco, California. (Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

The Razorbacks went on a minature run early in the game Monday that saw North Dakota State commit turnovers on three of four straight possessions. The reason was Arkansas’ aggressive nature. The Hogs scrambled to loose balls, timed swipes at the dribble well and used their arms to get in passing lanes, forcing bad decisions.

Story continues

As much as 3-point won’t win games this year, Arkansas’ length almost certainly will.

Eric Musselman is long way from figuring out his rotation

Feb 8, 2022; Fayetteville, Arkansas, USA; Arkansas Razorbacks forward Kamani Johnson (20) rebounds in front of Auburn Tigers forward Walker Kessler (13) in the first half at Bud Walton Arena. Mandatory Credit: Nelson Chenault-USA TODAY Sports

Kamani Johnson started Monday night and played XX minutes. He will be a needed presence up front for Arkansas as the season progresses. But a guy who averaged fewer than 10 minutes a game last year probably won’t suddenly turn into a XX-minute-a-night guy a year later.

With six freshmen – including the injured Smith – and five transfers, time will tell when, or if, Musselman develops a steady rotation before February.

Anthony Black is like Jason Kidd

West boy’s Anthony Black participates in the first half of the McDonald’s All-American Boys basketball game Tuesday, March 29, 2022, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)

Arkansas freshman guard Anthony Black probably won’t lead the Razorbacks in scoring many times this year. He had just three points on 1 of 7 shooting in his debut Monday.

What Black will do is provide a fat box score. He had six rebounds, three assists, three steals and a block in running most of the show for the Arkansas offense. He was the most impressive of the five freshmen who played, registering 30 minutes.

Story originally appeared on Razorbacks Wire