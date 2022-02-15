Arkansas vs Missouri Prediction, College Basketball Game Preview
Arkansas vs Missouri prediction, college basketball game preview, how to watch: Tuesday, February 15
Arkansas vs Missouri How To Watch
Date: Tuesday, February 15
Game Time: 9:00 ET
Venue: Mizzou Arena, Columbia, MO
How To Watch: SEC Network
Record: Arkansas (19-6), Missouri (10-14)
Arkansas vs Missouri Game Preview
Why Arkansas Will Win
Arkansas didn’t have too many issues in the 87-43 win over Missouri back in mid-January.
Few teams over than Ole Miss have had problems with Missouri over the last several weeks.
The Tigers don’t score. They don’t take or make enough free throws, they don’t take or make enough threes, and they have a nightmare of a time not turning the ball over in key spots.
Arkansas lost to Alabama in a tight game on the road, but it’s been on a row ever since it wiped up Mizzou. It can’t shoot a lick over the last few games, and it’s not doing a thing from three – outside of going off on Georgia two weeks ago – but it takes a TON of free throws.
More on that in a moment.
Why Missouri Will Win
Missouri has a whole lot of problems, but as long as it can get into a track meet and find ways to get to the rim, it’s got a puncher’s chance.
Arkansas has no problem attacking on the inside, but it’s not going to do anything to worry about from three. Missouri might be having a whole lot of issues, but it wins when it makes its shots.
Yeah, duh, that sounds simple, but the team can’t get buy on its defense, rebounding, anything else when it’s not on. It’s bad at creating too many easy shots, but when it can move the ball around a wee bit, and when it can hit half of its shots, it’s got a shot.
Arkansas is 1-4 when allowing teams to hit 46% or better. That’s not that massive a lift for Missouri, but …
What’s Going To Happen
Missouri just can’t hang on the boards with Arkansas.
The Hogs destroyed the Tigers defensively the first time around, but the biggest deal turned out to be on the free throw line. Missouri nailed 13-of-14 on the line, but that didn’t matter – Arkansas hit 19-of-26.
Arkansas is amazing at getting to the line. It’ll get hacked way too often after coming up with key rebounds, and Missouri won’t have the scoring punch to get past it.
Arkansas vs Missouri Prediction, Lines
Arkansas 77, Missouri 70
Line: Arkansas -7.5, o/u: 140
ATS Confidence out of 5: 2
Must See Rating: 2
