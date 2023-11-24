Arkansas vs. Missouri live score, updates, and highlights from Week 13 matchup
Arkansas football renews the "Battle Line Rivalry" it faces Missouri at Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium on Saturday during Week 13 of the college football season. Both teams look to finish the regular season with a win, but with contrasting significance.
A win for Missouri (9-2, 5-2 SEC) would put the Tigers in position to land their first New Year's Six Bowl, just outside College Football Playoff contention. On the other hand, Arkansas (4-7, 1-6) and coach Sam Pittman seek to play spoiler after an underwhelming season that has seen a slew of close losses.
This Week 13 meeting pitches two teams with distinct offensive approaches. The Tigers tend to lean on their rushing game inside the red zone, ranking fifth in the SEC with 21 rushing touchdowns, while Arkansas has just eight, dead last in the conference. Missouri running back Cody Schrader has electrified the Tigers offense as he leads the SEC with 1272 rushing yards, over 200 yards more than second-place LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels.
Missouri has won six of the last seven meetings against Arkansas, with the Tigers taking a wire-to-wire 29-27 victory in 2022. The SEC schools have faced off 14 times, with Missouri leading the series 10-4 (the official record is 9-4 when accounting for a vacated win in 2016).
Check out all the updates, scores and highlights from the Week 13 matchup between Arkansas and Missouri.
Arkansas vs. Missouri score
TEAMS
1Q
2Q
3Q
4Q
F
Arkansas
—
—
—
—
—
Missouri
—
—
—
—
—
Arkansas vs. Missouri live updates, highlights
2:52 p.m.: We are minutes away from kick off between Arkansas and Missouri in Week 13 of the college football season.
2:01 p.m.: Just over an hour until kick off from Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium.
What channel is Arkansas vs. Missouri today?
TV channel: CBS
Arkansas vs. Missouri will be broadcasted live on CBS from the Razorbacks traditional home of Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium.
Streaming options for the game include FUBO, which offers a free trial to potential subscribers.
Arkansas vs. Missouri start time
Date: Friday, Nov. 24
Time: 3 p.m. CT
The Razorbacks and Tigers will kick off their Week 13 matchup at 3 p.m. CT.
Arkansas vs. Missouri betting odds
Odds courtesy of BetMGM as of Tuesday, Nov. 21.
Spread: Missouri (-7.5)
Over/under: 54.5 points
Moneyline: Missouri -300, Arkansas +240
Arkansas schedule 2023
Date
Opponent
Saturday, Sept. 2
Arkansas 56, Western Carolina 13
Saturday, Sept. 9
Arkansas 28, Kent State 6
Saturday, Sept. 16
BYU 38, Arkansas 31
Saturday, Sept. 23
LSU 34, Arkansas 31*
Saturday, Sept. 30
Texas A&M 34, Arkansas 22*
Saturday, Oct. 7
Ole Miss 27, Arkansas 20*
Saturday, Oct. 14
Alabama 24, Arkansas 21*
Saturday, Oct. 21
Mississippi State 7, Arkansas 3*
Saturday, Oct. 28
BYE
Saturday, Nov. 4
Arkansas 39, Florida 36 (OT)*
Saturday, Nov. 11
Auburn 48, Arkansas 10*
Saturday, Nov. 18
Arkansas 44, Florida International 20
Friday, Nov. 24
vs. No. 10 Missouri*
Saturday, Dec. 2
SEC championship game (Atlanta)
Missouri schedule 2023
Date
Opponent
Thursday, Aug. 31
Missouri 35, South Dakota 10
Saturday, Sept. 9
Missouri 23, Middle Tennessee 19
Saturday, Sept. 16
Missouri 30, No. 15 Kansas State 27
Saturday, Sept. 23
Missouri 34, Memphis 27
Saturday, Sept. 30
Missouri 38, Vanderbilt 21*
Saturday, Oct. 7
LSU 49, Missouri 39*
Saturday, Oct. 14
Missouri 38, No. 23 Kentucky 21*
Saturday, Oct. 21
Missouri 34, South Carolina 12*
Saturday, Oct. 28
BYE
Saturday, Nov. 4
No. 1 Georgia 30, Missouri 21
Saturday, Nov. 11
Missouri 36, No. 12 Tennessee 7*
Saturday, Nov. 18
Missouri 33, Florida 31*
Friday, Nov. 24
at Arkansas*
Saturday, Dec. 2
SEC championship game (Atlanta)
