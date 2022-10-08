Arkansas vs Mississippi State: Razorbacks Wire staff score predictions plus two others

Arkansas’ 11 a.m. kickoff against Mississippi State on Saturday holds a lot more weight than it did when the season began.

The Hogs are staring at a potential three-game losing streak, which would bring them to .500 and put in serious jeopardy a winning record for the season. Coach Sam Pittman hasn’t lost to Mike Leach and the Bulldogs in their two seasons at the helm, but MSU is the favorite.

It’s also unclear whether Arkansas starting quarterback KJ Jefferson will play. If he can’t go, Cade Fortin and/or Malik Hornsby would get the bulk of the reps. That limits, likely, what the Razorbacks could do offensively.

On the other side of the ball, Will Rogers brings a Top-Five passing attack against the Hogs’ 124th-ranked passing defense.

It all adds up to trouble for Arkansas. No one would be shocked by a Hogs win – they are the better team when healthy – but the cards are stacked against them.

Score prediction: Mississippi State 35, Arkansas 21 (Editor E. Wayne)

Nov 6, 2021; Fayetteville, Arkansas, USA; Mississippi State Bulldogs quarterback Will Rogers (2) passes the ball against Arkansas Razorbacks defensive back Jayden Johnson (8) in the fourth quarter at Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium. Arkansas won 31-28. Mandatory Credit: Nelson Chenault-USA TODAY Sports

This score prediction is working under the assumption Jefferson isn’t totally healthy. A healthy Jefferson makes the score much tighter.

Score prediction: Mississippi State 31, Arkansas 24 (contributor Taylor Jones)

Sep 10, 2022; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Mississippi State Bulldogs safety Collin Duncan (19) against the Arizona Wildcats at Arizona Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

If Arkansas gets a stop or two more against Mississippi State than anticipated, this kind of score would be workable in the fourth quarter. And then, who knows what would happen.

Score Prediction: Mississippi State 41, Arkansas 31 (contributor Kendall Hilton)

Mississippi State quarterback Will Rogers (2) looks to pass downfield against Texas A&M during the first quarter of an NCAA college football game on Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021, in College Station, Texas. (AP Photo/Sam Craft)

Hilton has the highest MSU output of the three Razorbacks Wire staffers, but also the most Arkansas points. A shootout would be entertaining, anyway.

Someone scores a non-offensive touchdown

Sep 24, 2022; Arlington, Texas, USA; Texas A&M Aggies running back Earnest Crownover (24) is tackled by Arkansas Razorbacks defensive back Myles Slusher (2) during the first quarter at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Andrew Dieb-USA TODAY Sports

For a pair of teams known more for their offense than they’re defense or special teams, this particular pick seems unlikely. But with to much focus on those offenses, we’re anticipating the defenses will have some kind of trick up their sleeves. Someone will score a touchdown on either special teams or defense.

Arkansas quarterback KJ Jefferson won't play

FAYETTEVILLE, ARKANSAS – OCTOBER 01: K.J. Jefferson #1 of the Arkansas Razorbacks celebrates after getting a first down in the second half of a game against the Alabama Crimson Tide at Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium on October 01, 2022 in Fayetteville, Arkansas. The Crimson Tide defeated the Razorbacks 49-26. (Photo by Wesley Hitt/Getty Images)

To be clear, the only one saying this is Razorbacks Wire editor E. Wayne. Something about the whole situation this week has smelled fishy. Regardless, anyone with a love for the sport should hope – for the sport’s sake – that one of its most entertaining quarterbacks not only dresses out, but shows out. Would make for one heck of a game.

And, honestly, might change our picks.

Story originally appeared on Razorbacks Wire