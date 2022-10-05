Arkansas vs Mississippi State prediction, game preview, how to watch. Week 6, Saturday, October 8

Arkansas vs Mississippi State How To Watch

Date: Saturday, October 8

Game Time: 12:00 ET

Venue: Davis Wade Stadium, Starkville, MS

How To Watch: SEC Network

Record: Arkansas (3-2), Mississippi State (4-1)

Arkansas vs Mississippi State Game Preview

Why Arkansas Will Win

The running game keeps on working.

The Hogs were a few inches away from beating Texas A&M – a late missed kick did them in – and they had Alabama in big, big trouble before the fourth quarter went the wrong way in the 49-26 loss.

The offense has been been almost perfectly balanced, the defense is among the best in the country at getting to the quarterback, and it’s all going against a Mississippi State team that hasn’t seen a great ground game and isn’t a rock in pass protection.

But …

Why Mississippi State Will Win

The Bulldog formula is working.

There’s no real running game, but it comes up with yards when it tries. The passing game isn’t putting up a bazillion yards like Mike Leach offenses usually do, but it’s efficient, effective, and it’s moving the chains.

But the offense wasn’t a question mark. The other phases are working, too, with a blocked kick for a touchdown along with a pick six in the 42-24 win over Texas A&M.

The defense is good enough, and the short-range passing should be able to negate the Arkansas pass rush a wee bit. There will be moments when things bog down against this Hog D, but …

What’s Going To Happen

Mississippi State will be in for yet another interesting SEC fight. It struggled to et the passing game going in the loss to LSU, the defense had an interesting time against Texas A&M, and Arkansas will do a little of everything right with a steady, balanced attack.

Story continues

However, the Hog pass defense that gave up over 300 yards in each of the first three games – all wins – won’t be able to hold up when it absolutely has to.

Both teams will trade shots, but the Bulldogs will hold on late.

Arkansas vs Mississippi State Prediction, Line

Mississippi State 30, Arkansas 26

Line: Mississippi State -8, o/u: 61.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 2.5

Arkansas vs Mississippi State Must See Rating (out of 5): 4

Story originally appeared on College Football News