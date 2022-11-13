Arkansas vs LSU Report Card: As and Fs?

Arkansas had a chance to redeem themselves as a spoiler to LSU’s playoff hopes, but it was another disappointing loss in Fayetteville.

The worst grade of the day may have to go to Sam Pittman if you go by the folks on social media.

Some fans calling for Pittman’s job is probably premature but understandable. During the preseason, this team had high expectations, and now we see them lose to an independent FBS school at home and straddling the fence of being bowl-eligible.

A blowout loss to LSU wouldn’t look as bad as a 13-10 loss with a chance to win the game. And not to mention, this was a rivalry game.

Arkansas Quarterbacks

Nov 12, 2022; Fayetteville, Arkansas, USA; Arkansas Razorbacks quarterback Cade Fortin (10) passes in the third quarter against the LSU Tigers at Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium. LSU won 13-10. Mandatory Credit: Nelson Chenault-USA TODAY Sports

Two quarterbacks combined for a stat line of 12 of 23 116 yards, and a touchdown. Without KJ Jefferson, the offense was non-existent.

Grade: D

Arkansas running backs

FAYETTEVILLE, ARKANSAS – NOVEMBER 12: Raheim Sanders #5 of the Arkansas Razorbacks is tackled in the first half by Joe Foucha #13 of the LSU Tigers at Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium on November 12, 2022 in Fayetteville, Arkansas. (Photo by Wesley Hitt/Getty Images)

This wasn’t a high-scoring game, so I’m not sure why Rocket Sanders only carried the ball 12 times. I can’t give too much blame to the running back, the playcalling just didn’t reflect that they had a chance to have a good game.

Grade: C

Arkansas Wide Receivers

Nov 12, 2022; Fayetteville, Arkansas, USA; Arkansas Razorbacks wide receiver Matt Landers (3) catches a pass and runs it in for a touchdown as LSU Tigers cornerback Mekhi Gardner (2) defends in the third quarter at Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium. LSU won 13-10. Mandatory Credit: Nelson Chenault-USA TODAY Sports

The only touchdown of the day came from the passing game in the fourth quarter. Landers caught the touchdown from Cade Fortin, and Jaden Haselwood led the group in catches, but with bad QB play, it wasn’t much the receivers could do.

Grade: C

Arkansas Offensive line

Nov 12, 2022; Fayetteville, Arkansas, USA; Arkansas Razorbacks quarterback Malik Hornsby rushes in the first quarter against the LSU Tigers at Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nelson Chenault-USA TODAY Sports

The offensive line played horribly, allowing five sacks and nine tackles behind the line of scrimmage. LSU freshmen defensive end finished with Harold Perkins Jr. four sacks, four tackles for loss, and the game-clinching strip-sack.

Grade: D

Arkansas Offensive coordinator

FAYETTEVILLE, ARKANSAS – NOVEMBER 12: Offensive Coordinator Kendal Briles talks with Malik Hornsby #4 of the Arkansas Razorbacks before a game against the LSU Tigers at Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium on November 12, 2022 in Fayetteville, Arkansas. (Photo by Wesley Hitt/Getty Images)

Offensive coordinator Kendal Briles days in Fayetteville may be numbered. With Jefferson being a late scratch, he did not have neither Cade Fortin or Malik Hornsby ready for the game against LSU, along with not putting the ball into the hands of the best player, Rocket Sanders.

Grade: D

Arkansas Defensive Line

Nov 12, 2022; Fayetteville, Arkansas, USA; LSU Tigers quarterback Jayden Daniels (5) rushes in the third quarter against the Arkansas Razorbacks at Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium. LSU won 13-10. Mandatory Credit: Nelson Chenault-USA TODAY Sports

This was probably the best game of the year for the defensive line. They were able to sack LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels, seven times.

Grade: A

Arkansas Linebackers

FAYETTEVILLE, ARKANSAS – NOVEMBER 12: Jayden Daniels #5 of the LSU Tigers is sacked in the first half by Drew Sanders #42 of the Arkansas Razorbacks at Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium on November 12, 2022 in Fayetteville, Arkansas. (Photo by Wesley Hitt/Getty Images)

The linebackers were just as good as the defensive line with their performance. Bumper Pool and Drew Sanders combined for 22 tackles. Chris Paul Jr leading the charge with two.

Grade: B+

Arkansas Secondary

Nov 12, 2022; Fayetteville, Arkansas, USA; LSU Tigers wide receiver Kayshon Boutte (7) is tackled in the second quarter by Arkansas Razorbacks defensive back Quincey McAdoo (24) at Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nelson Chenault-USA TODAY Sports

The secondary only allowed 85 passing yards, which symbolizes their best season performance. Some credit has to go to the defensive line, but they deserve a top grade.

Grade: A

Arkansas Defensive Coordinator

Nov 12, 2022; Fayetteville, Arkansas, USA; LSU Tigers running back Noah Cain (21) is tackled by Arkansas Razorbacks defensive back Hudson Clark (17) and linebacker Bumper Poole (10) during the second quarter at Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nelson Chenault-USA TODAY Sports

I don’t think Barry Odom could have called a better game when you factor in the circumstances, playing against a team that’s hot, fresh off a big victory. LSU offense does not scare folks, but they had momentum coming into this game, especially Daniels. The only knock of the day is allowing Josh Williams to rush for 122 yards on 19 carries, but the defense is the reason why the Razorbacks were still in this game in the fourth quarter.

