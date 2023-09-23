Arkansas vs LSU predictions: Is anyone picking the Hogs at RazorbacksWire? At all?

Saturday’s Week 4 game between Arkansas and LSU feels like a funeral.

The two teams have yet to kick off from Baton Rouge and yet in Fayetteville and througout the Natural State, the air is heavy. It shouldn’t be, but this is college football in the United States. That’s kind of the way it goes.

The Tigers are 2-1 with 21-point loss to Florida State on their resume. Yet LSU fans aren’t clamoring for the death knell.

The Razorbacks are 2-1 with a 7-point loss to Brigham Young and you would think the program was falling apart at the seams the way fans have (over)reacted.

It’s true that Arkansas has not looked great in any of its three games. Even the season-opening 52-14 win against Western Carolina was, by most accounts, ordinary considering the Catamounts status as FCS cellar-dweller. But the crazies have talked of having coach Sam Pittman’s proverbial head with one loss and three straight bowl bids. A fourth is still possible.

By the way, the last time Arkansas had four straight bowl bids from 1998 to 2002 when Houston Nutt, who was also unceremoniously booted from his spot, took the Hogs to six.

LSU enters the game Saturday as 18-point favorites at home, which seems accurate. An Arkansas is feasible considering the talent the Hogs have. A loss is more likely and such a defeat would almost certainly make those calls for Pittman’s job even louder.

There is hope, though. Arkansas has had more success in Baton Rouge than it has had in Fayetteville. And the years when Arkansas looks like it can’t beat the Tigers have sometimes been the years it actually has.

What are we saying? Well, we aren’t hollering for Pittman’s job, anyway.

LSU 24, Arkansas 17 (Editor E. Wayne)

Pittman called LSU the best team he thinks Arkansas will play all year. If the Hogs can keep it within seven points, plenty of hope remains for the rest of the season.

LSU 31, Arkansas 24 (Contributor Steve Andrews)

Had both teams played to their ability to this point in the season, this is the sort of score most would pick, perhaps with Arkansas on the winning end in some.

LSU 41, Arkansas 20 (Contributor Connor Goodson)

LSU’s offense has been the biggest surprise. If the Tigers score 41 points against Arkansas’ defense, which has been good this year, the Tigers may have a shot at the national title.

LSU 31, Arkansas 21 (Contributor Derek Oxford)

Ten points would be a positive step for Arkansas. Fans don’t want positive steps, though. They want wins. Unfortunate.

