Arkansas vs LSU prediction, game preview, how to watch: Saturday, November 13

Arkansas vs LSU How To Watch

Date: Saturday, November 13

Game Time: 7:30 ET

Venue: Tiger Stadium, Baton Rouge, LA

How To Watch: SEC Network

Record: Arkansas (6-3), LSU (4-5)

Arkansas vs LSU Game Preview

Why Arkansas Will Win

The running game should take over in a hurry.

LSU’s run defense has been fine, but inconsistent. It dominated Alabama – allowing just six net yards – but it got ripped apart by Ole Miss and Kentucky rumbled for 330 yards.

The Hog offensive line has been playing well, the running game has hit the 200 yard mark in each of the last four games, and now it’s fourth I the nation and first in the SEC on the ground.

LSU’s offense hasn’t been strong enough to take over if the Hogs are controlling the clock. The Tiger ground attack had one good game against Florida, and that’s been it. Max Johnson can throw, and …

Why LSU Will Win

The Arkansas secondary has been hit hard.

Georgia didn’t have to throw because its running game was too strong, and Arkansas-Pine Bluff didn’t do anything because it’s Arkansas-Pine Bluff, but after a good September the Arkansas pass D hasn’t been all that great.

Mississippi State gets a free pass because all it does is throw, and Ole Miss and Auburn were able to bomb away for close to 300 yards each, too. LSU need Johnson to get into an early groove.

He couldn’t quite come through against Alabama and he wasn’t needed too much against Florida, but he has to move the chains and be able to answer anything the Arkansas offense does.

If he’s not throwing for close to 250 yards there’s a problem.

What’s Going To Happen

LSU isn’t playing all that poorly.

It gave Alabama a massive scare, it kept the Ole Miss game from getting out of hand, it was close against Kentucky, and …

It lost four of its last five games.

There aren’t a ton of big mistakes – there aren’t any penalties and turnovers aren’t an issue – but the Arkansas running game and offensive efficiency will be the story.

It’ll be a night game in Death Valley against an inspired team, but the Hog offense will settle everything down.

Arkansas vs LSU Prediction, Lines

Arkansas 26, LSU 20

Line: Arkansas -2.5, o/u: 59

ATS Confidence out of 5: 2

Must See Rating: 4

5: House of Gucci

1: Yellowstone

