Arkansas vs. LSU football: How to watch, stream, listen

Arkansas and LSU will meet for the 68th time in college football on Saturday from Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium.

The teams play annually, and have since 1992, in The Battle For the Golden Boot. Arkansas won last year’s meeting, 16-13 in Baton Rouge, but has only beaten LSU in consecutive seasons three times since joining the SEC.

Arkansas may be without starting quarterback KJ Jefferson who suffered an injury setback this week, coach Sam Pittman said. Jefferson had a middling game last week against Liberty in which he threw for 286 yards, but also had two interceptions in the Hogs’ two-point loss. If he can’t go, expect Malik Hornsby to get the lion’s share of the snaps.

LSU is rolling, coming off an overtime victory against Alabama, knocking the Crimson Tide from the College Football Playoff conversation. The Tigers have also beaten SEC West foe Ole Miss and their only losses are to Tennessee and in Week 1 to Florida State.

How to watch, stream Arkansas vs. LSU

Date: November 12, 2022

Time: 11 a.m. CT

Live Stream: ESPN

How to listen to Arkansas vs LSU

ARKANSAS RADIO AFFILIATES



City Station Conway KASR-FM 92.7 El Dorado KELD-FM 107.1 Fayetteville KQSM-FM 92.1 Fayetteville KYNG-AM AM 1590 Forrest City KJXK-FM 106.5 Forrest City KJXK-AM AM 950 Fort Smith KERX-FM 95.3 Hot Springs / Mena KTTG-FM 96.3 Little Rock KABZ-FM 103.7 Marshall KBCN-FM 104.3 Rogers KURM-FM 100.3 Rogers KURM-AM AM 790 Russellville KARV-FM 101.3 Russellville KARV-AM 610 Stuttgart KWAK-FM 105.5 Texarkana KKTK-AM 1400

Arkansas key players

Running back Rocket Sanders: 173 rushes, 1,103 yards, 7 TD

Wide receiver Jadon Haselwood: 44 receptions, 553 yards, 3 TD

Linebacker Drew Sanders: 74 tackles, 11 TFL, 7 1/2 sacks, 3 FF

LSU key players

Quarterback Jayden Daniels: 187 completions on 278 attempts, 1,994 yards, 14 TD, 1 INT; 131 rushes, 619 yards, 10 TD

Linebacker Micah Baskerville: 58 tackles, 4 TFL, 1 sack, 1 INT

Defensive end BJ Ojulari: 37 tackles, 6 1/2 TFL, 5 sacks

