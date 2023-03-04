Arkansas vs. Kentucky: How to watch stream listen

March Madness is officially here, but the men’s basketball team has one regular season game before the postseason.

The season finale between the two schools brings a lot of action to Arkansas, with the nationally televised slot on CBS.

The most notable pre-game stat is Ricky Council IV only needs 18 points to hit 1,000 points for his career.

Kentucky comes into Bud Walton Arena, winning four of their last five games and a spot in the latest AP Polls at No. 23. In the Coaches Poll, they received 49 votes, but it wasn’t enough to earn them a ranking.

Arkansas defeated Kentucky earlier this season at Rupp Arena, but this is a different situation, only the second time they’ll face the Wildcats twice in a season.

The Hogs are coming off a disappointing road loss to Tennessee that left the locker room deflated. Playing in front of the home crowd should lift the team’s spirit.

How to watch Arkansas vs. Kentucky

Date: March 4, 2023

Time: 1 p.m. CT

Watch: CBS

Stream: CBS Mobile

Arkansas players

Guard Ricky Council: 16.6 PPG, 1.2 SPG

Guard Anthony Black: 12.7 PPG, 5 RPG, 4.3 APG, 2 SPG

Guard Nick Smith Jr.: 12.8 PPG

Kentucky players

Forward Oscar Tshiebowe: 16.5 ppg, 13 RPG

Guard Anthony Reeves: 13.4 ppg, 41% FG, 40% 3PT

Forward Jacob Toppin: 12 points PPG, 6.9 RPG

