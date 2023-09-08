Arkansas vs. Kent State: How to watch, stream, listen on Saturday

After kicking off the season with a win in Little Rock last week, Arkansas will open its 2023 home football slate Saturday in Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium at 3 p.m. (CT), with a showdown with Kent State, to be aired on the SEC Network.

It will be the first-ever meeting between the Razorbacks (1-0) and Golden Flashes (0-1), who hail from the Mid-American Conference. Arkansas opened the season last week with a 56-13 win over Western Carolina, while Kent State went on the road and got trounced by Central Florida and Coach Gus Malzahn, 56-6.

Arkansas is 3-1 all-time against teams from the MAC, but the last time the Hogs faced one of those teams in 2015, it ended with an embarrassing 16-12 loss to Toledo in Little Rock’s War Memorial Stadium.

MAC teams are 13-104 all-time against the SEC.

Arkansas Head Coach Sam Pittman is in his fourth season with an overall record of 20-17. He is 10-1 in non-conference games, with his lone loss coming against No. 23 Liberty last season.

Here’s when you should tune in to see the game

Date: Saturday, September 9

Time: 3 p.m. CT

TV Channel: SEC Network, SECN+ and ESPN+

Live Stream: fuboTV (watch here)

Radio: Aired across the state on the Razorback Sports Network, or get the radio stream FREE on the Arkansas Razorbacks app.

Story originally appeared on Razorbacks Wire