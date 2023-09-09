Arkansas vs. Kent State live score, updates, highlights from Week 2 college football game

Arkansas football will play its first game of the season in Fayetteville on Saturday (3 p.m. CT, SEC Network) with Kent State coming to town to provide a little MACtion.

The matchup is the first meeting between the two programs. The Razorbacks opened the year with a convincing 56-13 win over Western Carolina at War Memorial Stadium, and the Hogs’ 43-point margin of victory is their largest under Pittman.

Quarterback KJ Jefferson began the 2023 campaign with a stellar four-touchdown showing in the Razorbacks’ win over the Catamounts, throwing for three scores and adding another one on the ground. Jefferson, who has thrown and rushed for a touchdown in a game 11 times in his career, sits second on Arkansas’ career touchdown responsibility list (71).

Sep 2, 2023; Little Rock, Arkansas, USA; Arkansas Razorbacks defensive back Jayden Johnson (8) celebrates after an interception against the Western Carolina Catamounts during the fourth quarter at War Memorial Stadium. Arkansas won 56-13. Mandatory Credit: Nelson Chenault-USA TODAY Sports

The Golden Flashes are coming off a 56-6 trouncing at the hands of UCF in Week 1. Kent State is led by first-year coach Kenni Burns, who revamped the roster in the transfer portal during the offseason.

With a win Saturday, Arkansas would start 2-0 for the third consecutive season under head coach Sam Pittman. The Razorbacks have not started 2-0 in three consecutive seasons since 1998-2000 under Houston Nutt.

Running back Rocket Sanders is out with a knee injury, while linebacker Chris Paul Jr. is suspended for the first half of Saturday's game after being ejected with a targeting penalty in the fourth quarter against Western Carolina.

Follow along to get live updates, scores and highlights from the Arkansas-Western Carolina game:

Arkansas vs. Kent State score

Arkansas football vs. Western Carolina live updates, highlights

First Quarter

First quarter comes to a close with Arkansas leading 7-3 despite just 21 yards of total offense.

Touchdown Arkansas, 1:12. There isn't any rhythm from the Arkansas offense right now, but the defense comes up big with a pick-six from Antonio Grier. Perfect read by the linebacker in what was his first defensive snap as a Razorback. Arkansas leads 7-3.

Field Goal Kent State, 3:24. The Golden Flashes had a great drive going before another sack on third down. It's clear that Kent State is wanting to use as much of the clock as possible, and Arkansas trails for the first time this season.

Quick three-and-out for the Arkansas offense on its first drive. AJ Green got the start at running back. Two carries for six yards on the first two snaps.

Arkansas forces Kent State to punt on its opening drive. Good pursuit by Trajan Jeffcoat on third down.

True freshman Brad Spence gets the start at linebacker today along with Jaheim Thomas. Huge vote of confidence from the coaching staff.

Pregame

Arkansas wins the toss and defers to the second half. Kent State will get the ball to start this one.

Today's captains for Arkansas are KJ Jefferson, Brady Latham, Trajan Jeffcoat and Landon Jackson. Cam Little also representing, but he won't make the walk to midfield for the coin toss as only four captains are allowed.

Andrew Chamblee looks set to remain the starting left tackle today. From left-to-right, the starting offensive line is Chamblee, Latham, Limmer, Josh Braun and Patrick Kutas.

There were rumors all week about a Rashod Dubinion injury. Sam Pittman squashed those rumors Wednesday, and Dubinion is dressed on game day for the Razorbacks. This is a massive opportunity for all off the running backs to seize a starter's role with Sanders out.

Antonio Grier is taking first-team reps at linebacker alongside Jaheim Thomas during warm-ups. Jordan Crook started with Thomas last week, and Chris Paul Jr. is suspended for the first half today due to a targeting penalty.

Brady Latham is dressed and warming up with Arkansas after missing the first game of the season against Western Carolina. That's a welcome sign for the Razorbacks and should be a big help for a run game missing Rocket Sanders today.

What time and channel is the Arkansas football vs. Kent State game on?

When: 3 p.m. CT

Channel: SEC Network

Where: Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium in Fayetteville

Betting line: Arkansas by 38.5; Over/Under of 58.5

