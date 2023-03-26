Arkansas vs Kansas: How to watch, stream to Great Eight WNIT

Arkansas and Kansas. Again. For the third time in as many postseasons.

On Sunday, the Razorbacks and Jayhawks will play in the Great Eight of the Women’s NIT from Lawrence. Tip time is scheduled for 2 p.m.

Back in the winter, the two schools played a classic in the Liberty Bowl. Just over a week ago, Arkansas beat No. 1-seed Kansas in the second round of the men’s NCAA Tournament. Now it’s the women’s turn.

The Hogs beat Louisiana Tech, Stephen F. Austin and then Texas Tech on Friday to set up the game against Kansas. The Jayhawks beat Western Kentucky, Missouri and Nebraska. Missouri is a mutual this year. Arkansas beat the Tigers three times during the season.

Get your Sunday chores finished early so you can flip on the TV and catch the game. Information below.

How to watch, stream Arkansas vs. Kansas

Mar 4, 2022; Nashville, TN, USA; Arkansas Razorbacks guard Rylee Langerman (11) after making a basket during the first half against the South Carolina Gamecocks at Bridgestone Arena. Mandatory Credit: Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports

Date: March 26, 2023

Time: 2 p.m.

Stream: ESPN+

Arkansas’ Makayla Daniels drives towards the basket while defended by Tennessee’s Marta Suarez (33) during a game between the Lady Vols and Arkansas at Thompson-Boling Arena, Thursday, Jan. 7, 2021

Guard Samara Spencer: 14.5 PPG, 4.5 APG, 3.5 RPG

Forward Erynn Barnum: 15.3 PPG, 6.3 RPG, 1.0 BPG

Guard Maykayla Daniels: 12.5 PPG, 2.9 APG, 1.8 SPG

Kansas' key players

Arkansas head coach Mike Neighbors yells to his players during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Tennessee Monday, Jan. 31, 2022, in Knoxville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Wade Payne)

Zakiyah Franklin, guard – 15.8 PPG, 3.4 RPG, 3.2 APG

Taiyanna Jackson, center – 15.0 PPG, 12.5 RPG, 3.0 BPG

Holly Kersgieter, guard – 13.8 PPG, 6.0 RPG, 1.9 SPG

