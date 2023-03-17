Arkansas vs. Kansas: The Complete Basketball History

For two programs with such storied histories that are so geographically close, it’s a surprise Kansas and Arkansas haven’t met more on the basketball court over the years.

Saturday’s game between the top-seeded Jayhawks and the eighth-seeded Razorbacks in the second round of the NCAA Tournament will be just the 14th in both schools’ history. And it’s only the third this millennium.

But outside of an early stretch in the 1960s, before Arkansas became Arkansas, the series is shockingly close.

Kansas has the biggest win: the Elite Eight upset over Todd Day and company in 1991. But Arkansas’ win over Danny Manning and the Jayhawks in 1986 was something to behold, too.

With Saturday’s mega-contest set to tip, let’s take a look back at these two teams over the years.

1946: Kansas 53, Arkansas 52

^ Here's what Men's Gym looked like in action back in the day. Photo is from the 1945-46 season, in which #Arkansas went 16-7, including 12-1 here at home. I believe that's Mel McGaha driving, and George Kok in the post. pic.twitter.com/4W0U3DoyBP — HogStats.com (@HogStats) August 7, 2020

Arkansas may be updating Bud Walton Arena – the Basketball Palace of Mid-America – soon. But Arkansas and Kansas’ first meeting took place in the Men’s Gymnasium. Yes, that was its official name. George Kok (above) had 11 points in the Hogs’ one-point loss in December 1946 in the Big 6 Tournament.

1961: Kansas 85, Arkansas 74

Larry Hogue (left) led Arkansas into Lawrence to open the 1961-62 season on December 1, 1961. He scored 15 points alongside Larry Wofford, but the Hogs fell thanks to Jerry Gardner’s 26 points for Kansas.

1962: Arkansas 64, Kansas 62 (OT)

55 years ago today (2/19/1963), Tommy Boyer went 18-18 at the free throw line (still a @RazorbackMBB record for most FTs made without a miss in a game) and scored 30 points in Arkansas' 83-78 win against Texas Tech in Fayetteville. Boyer led the NCAA in FT% that season at 91.3%. pic.twitter.com/NidSIS2UJh — HogStats.com (@HogStats) February 19, 2018

Hogue was back the next season, but it was Tommy Boyer who led Arkansas to its first victory over the Jayhawks. Like the season before, the game opened the regular season. Boyer scored 21 points in Arkansas’ overtime win.

1963: Kansas 73, Arkansas 60

Player & team stats for 1963-64 are now available. Click and scroll down: http://t.co/ac9oeCs1AQ

Hogs were led by Jim Magness' 14.9 PPG. — HogStats.com (@HogStats) February 16, 2015

Arkansas and Kansas would meet every year from 1961 to 1967 with last year’s win the only one in the series. Jim Magness scored 17 in the Hogs’ first of four straight losses to the Jayhawks.

1964: Kansas 65, Arkansas 60

^ If you open it up to the last 60 years, the Razorback who scored the highest percentage of his career points at the FT line was 5'9" Steve Rousseau of DeWitt, AR. Scored 544 points in the mid-1960s – 240 at the line (44.1%). pic.twitter.com/9IvVFmYYqE — HogStats.com (@HogStats) November 8, 2017

Steve Rousseau was only 5-foot-9, but he could fill it up. Rousseau dropped 20 points as Arkansas nearly knocked off the No. 18 team in the country that December.

1965: Kansas 81, Arkansas 52

.@RazorbackMBB signed 6'3" Keyshawn Embery of Midwest City, OK today. The last #MidwestCity grad to play for Arkansas was John Talkington in the mid-1960s (first Hog to get 20+ rebounds in a game – 20 vs. Texas, 1/15/1966). pic.twitter.com/bdNbqKB4M6 — HogStats.com (@HogStats) November 9, 2017

Kansas was No. 8 in the land when Arkansas visited Lawrence in the 1965-66 season. John Talkington had 16 points, but the Hogs shot just 28% from the field in the loss.

1966: Kansas 73, Arkansas 57

(2/3) Fifty-one years ago today (1/14/1967) against Texas A&M in Little Rock, Arkansas' Wally Freeman – a 6'3" guard from Sheridan (pictured) – was fouled with 10 seconds left and the score tied. He made 1 of 2 free throws to win the game 47-46. pic.twitter.com/qtQ6jcOpzg — HogStats.com (@HogStats) January 15, 2018

The 1966-67 season was the last time Arkansas and Kansas would meet for 10 years. Gary Stephens had 17 points and Wally Stephens added 16 for the Razorbacks in the loss.

1976: Arkansas 67, Kansas 63

39 years ago today (12/18/1976) #19 #Arkansas won @ Kansas 67-63. Marvin Delph had 24 points & 7 rebounds, Sidney Moncrief 13 & 5. — HogStats.com (@HogStats) December 18, 2015

The tweet says it all. The Triplets went off on Kansas in the first meeting between the two teams in 10 years. Arkansas would ultimately fall in the first round of the NCAA Tournament to Wake Forest.

1977: Arkansas

39 years ago today (12/22/1977) #4 #Arkansas beat #16 Kansas 78-72 in #LittleRock. Ron Brewer led the Hogs with 27 points (had 7 dunks). — HogStats.com (@HogStats) December 22, 2016

The return game was in Little Rock and Arkansas took it again. Sidney Moncrief added 19 points to Brewer’s 27. The Hogs made it to the Final Four that year, falling to Kentucky.

1985: Kansas 89, Arkansas 73

Kansas came to Barnhill in 86 with Danny Manning. Most of those type programs don't want that smoke. — Robert Grider (@rhgrider70) February 2, 2022

Danny Manning scored 24 and Ron Kellogg had 26. Kansas was No. 6 in the country while Arkansas was in the midst of a modest rebuild.

1986: Arkansas 103, Kansas 86

.@RazorbackMBB players to score 30+ points against an AP Top 10 team: J.D. Notae 30 vs #6 Kentucky today

Jonathon Modica 33 vs #6 MSU on 2/14/2004

Jannero Pargo 35 vs #5 Florida on 1/26/2002

Tim Scott 34 vs #6 Kansas on 12/6/1986 (All in Fayetteville) — HogStats.com (@HogStats) February 26, 2022

That turnaround happened quickly. Kansas was No. 6 again the next season when it visited Arkansas. Tim Scott had himself a day. The Hogs only made the NIT that year, but it was start of something big the next few years.

1991: Kansas 93, Arkansas 81

Last time a ranked #Arkansas team lost after leading by 11+ pts at half: 3/23/1991, #12 Kansas beat #2 AR 93-81 after Hogs led 47-35 @ half — HogStats.com (@HogStats) March 6, 2015

The Elite Eight was elite. Arkansas had every opportunity to beat Kansas as the favored team. But like this year’s Hogs, that year’s had trouble after the break.

2005: Arkansas 65, Kansas 64

10 years ago today (11/22/2005), #Arkansas beat Kansas 65-64 in Maui on a late jumper by Dontell Jefferson. Stats: https://t.co/arGrKXeTbS — HogStats.com (@HogStats) November 22, 2015

Dontell Jefferson. This was the last time the Hogs and Jayhawks met. Could another classic be in store Saturday?

