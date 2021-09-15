Arkansas vs Georgia Southern Prediction, Game Preview

Arkansas vs Georgia Southern prediction and game preview.

Arkansas vs Georgia Southern Broadcast

Date: Saturday, September 18

Game Time: 4:00 ET

Venue: Razorback Stadium, Fayetteville, AR

Network: SEC Network

Arkansas (2-0) vs Georgia Southern (1-1) Game Preview

Why Georgia Southern Will Win

The Hogs are coming off the massive win over Texas and have Texas A&M coming up next. The last thing any coaching staff wants to deal with is the curveball of an option running team when focus is going to be a problem.

Can the running game still work? It’s missing the guys under center over the last few years who could’ve been around to make it go – transfers and other issues are a problem – but this thing can still work.

Arkansas isn’t getting much out of its passing attack yet, and it’s not controlling the clock as well as it should, but …

Why Arkansas Will Win

The Hogs are running better than Georgia Southern. If the Eagles aren’t rumbling and rolling with at least 300 yards on the ground, they don’t have any prayer of making this interesting.

Running for 245 yards against Rice was nice, but the 333 yards against Texas was a program-changer. Georgia Southern doesn’t have the run defense to hold up, but this is the game to test out the passing attack to see if it works.

Florida Atlantic’s Nick Tronti hit Georgia Southern for 332 yards and four scores with a whole slew of big plays. Arkansas knows it can run, and KJ Jefferson has thrown well so far – now he needs to do it more.

What’s Going To Happen

Arkansas will keep the momentum going by outrunning a Georgia Southern team that isn’t going to get the O going.

The veteran Hog linebackers have been tremendous so far. Two teams that wanted to run to win – Rice and Texas – couldn’t bust out any yards in chunks. Georgia Southern won’t, either.

Arkansas vs Georgia Southern Prediction, Line

Arkansas 38, Georgia Southern 13

Line: Arkansas -23.5, o/u: 52.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 3.5

Must See Rating: 2

