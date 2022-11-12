Arkansas vs Fordham – Beyond the Box: 20 Minutes of Hell, anyway

Two games into the Arkansas basketball season of 2022-23 and the Razorbacks look a lot like the Hogs did this time last year.

Arkansas’ roster composition is almost completely different. One of the seve who logged minutes in Friday’s 74-48 win over Fordham were on the team last year. But the same goods and bads from November 2021 are showing again in November 2022.

The Razorbacks had tremendous spurts. They forced 20 first-half turnovers and went on a 23-4 run in the first half. They also led by just 11 at the break, anyway, thanks to poor shooting their own – compartively modest – issues taking care of the ball.

That’s what the early-season games are about, though. Arkansas needs to rat-hole wins against lesser opponents in November and December. The mediocrity of most of those opponents should allow the coach Eric Musselman to develop cohesion, chemistry and the semblance of a rotation when SEC play begins after Christmas.

Turnovers key Arkansas' massive win

Even for most of the years since Nolan Richardson stopped coaching Arkansas, the Razorbacks have been a team that wants to be defensively aggressive. Friday may have been the Hogs’ best in that regard in a while.

Arkansas forced 30 turnovers, including 22 in the first half, leading to 30 points. The Rams’ errors keyed a 23-4 run for most of the back-end of the first half and an 11-point halftime lead.

Arkansas still without Nick Smith Jr.

The wait continued for the college basketball debut of Nick Smith Jr. The North Little Rock product was one of the top recruits in the nation is an expected lottery pick, potentially a No. 1 overall pick, in next spring’s NBA Draft.

Musselman had said earlier in the week Smith’s status was doubtful for the Fordham game as Smth continued to suffer the effects of a knee injury. He’s considered day-to-day.

Arkansas is not a shooting team

Musselman said before the season even began that Arkansas wasn’t going to be a team that’s very good from 3-point range. He knows his bunch, at least.

Arkansas made 40% of their tries in the opener against North Dakota State, but the Hogs only attempted 10. Against Fordham, Arkansas made 2 of its 16 attempts. Most of the misses were unnecessary attempts and some even stalled rhythm during offensive sets.

Jalen Graham is good enough to crack rotation

Graham was in Musselman’s doghouse for the opener on Monday. But the coach said after Friday’s game that the Arizona State transfer had his best week of practice, by far, since joining the team. It led to eight points on 4 of 6 shooting and three rebounds in just 11 minutes.

Graham was an All-Pac 12 player at Arizona State last year, so he has the chops. If he can provide Arkansas yet another scoring option, one that’s established already at the college level, it would be quite the boon.

