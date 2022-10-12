Arkansas vs BYU prediction, game preview, how to watch. Week 7, Saturday, October 15

Arkansas vs BYU How To Watch

Date: Saturday, October 15

Game Time: 3:30 ET

Venue: LaVell Edwards Stadium, Provo, UT

How To Watch: ESPN

Record: Arkansas (3-3), BYU (4-2)

– Sign up and live stream college football on ESPN+

CFN 1-131 Rankings | Rankings by Conference

Bowl Projections | Week 6 Scoreboard

What 12-Team Playoff Would Look Like

Top 10 Hot Seat Coach Rankings

– Contact/Follow @ColFootballNews & @PeteFiutak

Arkansas vs BYU Game Preview

Why Arkansas Will Win

Is KJ Jefferson back?

The star Hog quarterback was out for the Mississippi State game after suffering a head injury against Alabama, but he’s expected to give it a go.

Let’s just say the Hog offense wasn’t the same without him in the 40-17 loss to Mississippi State.

It was fine – it cranked up 483 yards – but the two turnovers and struggles to score turned what should’ve been a good fight into a blowout the other way.

Jefferson is dangerous on the move, Raheim Sanders is one of the SEC’s best backs, and it should all work against a BYU run defense that got ripped up by Notre Dame last week after allowing over 200 yards to Utah State the week before.

The Cougar line isn’t getting into the backfield enough, it’s having problems against the run, and …

– NFL Expert Picks, Week 6

Why BYU Will Win

Welcome to Provo, Hogs. There’s no way to describe it other than it’s a very, very unique place for big name teams to visit.

Between the setting, the energy, the altitude of 4,500 feet, and the team that comes out of the tunnel, BYU has one of the toughest home field advantages in college football.

Baylor this year, Arizona, Utah, Arizona State last year, USC in 2019 – BYU has a way of saving its biggest performances for the houseguests.

This is a tough Cougar team that likes to get the ground game going and control the tempo if it can, but this will be all about QB Jaren Hall and the passing game that fizzled hard in Vegas against the Irish.

Story continues

Before that Hall was on fire hitting close to 70% of his passes with 260 yards or more in every game. Now he gets to hit up an Arkansas secondary that’s allowing over 300 yards per outing.

– Schedules, Previews College | NFL

What’s Going To Happen

It’s been a rough run for Arkansas.

It went to Arlington, Texas and lost a heartbreaker to Texas A&M in the final moments, came back home and dealt with Alabama, went to Starkville and got dropped by 23 to Mississippi State, and now it has has to make the trip to Utah.

College teams are resilient and the Hogs have the lines to do more than just hold up, but BYU isn’t the place to go when you could use a little bit of a breather.

Arkansas is the better team with the better talent, but BYU’s lines, run defense, and Hall will be far sharper and more effective than they all were last week.

It’ll be close throughout, but BYU will take over the fourth quarter with third down conversion after third down conversion to grind out the final drive for the win.

– College Football Expert Picks, Week 7

Arkansas vs BYU Prediction, Line

BYU 26, Arkansas 24

Line: Arkansas -1.5, o/u: 66

ATS Confidence out of 5: 1.5

Arkansas vs BYU Must See Rating (out of 5): 4

– Predictions of Every Game

– Bowl Projections | Rankings

– Schedules, Scores For All 131 Teams

Story originally appeared on College Football News