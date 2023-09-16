Arkansas vs. BYU live score, updates, highlights from Week 3 college football game

Arkansas football is back in the friendly confines of Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium Saturday to face BYU. After Saturday, Arkansas won't play another game in Fayetteville until Oct. 21.

The Razorbacks and Cougars played last year in Utah to the tune of a 52-35 Arkansas win. Both teams are 2-0 this season with one sluggish, and one convincing victory.

The Arkansas defense turned in a dominant performance last week against Kent State, holding the Golden Flashes 200 yards of total offense and just 26 rushing yards.

Arkansas quarterback KJ Jefferson (1) throws a pass against BYU during an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022, in Provo, Utah. (Ben B. Braun/The Deseret News via AP)

Quarterback KJ Jefferson has begun the 2023 campaign with back-to-back efficient performances, and he's now thrown at least two touchdown passes in six consecutive games under center. His 53 passing touchdowns re tied for fourth-most in Arkansas history.

BYU is coming off a 41-16 victory over Southern Utah where quarterback Kedon Slovis passed for 348 yards and four touchdowns. But the Cougars, like the Razorbacks, have struggled mightily in the run game to start the season.

Arkansas vs. BYU score

Arkansas football vs. BYU live updates, highlights

Pregame

The Arkansas sideline is filled with recruits. This is expected to be one of the biggest weekends all year for recruits visiting campus with a four-game road trip on the horizon.

There are NFL scouts in attendance this evening representing the Carolina Panthers, Atlanta Falcons, Cleveland Browns, New York Jets and Pittsburgh Steelers.

The lights are on at Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium for what should be a fun Saturday night. There was definitely a more electric vibe walking amongst the tailgates compared to last week's home game against Kent State.

What time and channel is the Arkansas football vs. BYU game on?

When: 6:30 p.m. CT

Channel: ESPN2

Where: Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium in Fayetteville

Betting line: Arkansas by 8.5; Over/Under of 47.5

