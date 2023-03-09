Arkansas basketball vs. Auburn: How to watch, stream, listen

The Hogs are back on the court for one more opportunity to keep their NCAA Tournament hopes alive, taking on Auburn in the first round of the SEC Tournament.

Auburn knocked off Arkansas back in January with a 72-59 victory, sparking a four-game skid that changed Arkansas season. Auburn is also coming into the tournament hot, beating Tennessee in the season finale.

For the past month, we’ve been saying, “this is a must-win game for the hogs,” and this situation is no different. Auburn victory over Tennessee gives them an edge over Arkansas, demoralized by Tennessee just a few days before.

Knocking off the Tigers gives Arkansas 20 wins which many think is the sweet spot for them to make it as a bubble team. Can they keep the season going?

How to stream Arkansas vs. Auburn

Auburn Tigers forward Johni Broome (4) is called for a foul on Arkansas Razorbacks guard Ricky Council IV (1) as Auburn Tigers take on Arkansas Razorbacks at Neville Arena in Auburn, Ala., on Saturday, Jan. 7, 2023.

Date: March 4, 2023

Time: 6 p.m. CT

Stream: SEC Network

Arkansas top players

Jan 7, 2023; Auburn, Alabama, USA; Arkansas Razorbacks forward Jalen Graham (11) controls a rebound against the Auburn Tigers during the first half at Neville Arena. Mandatory Credit: John Reed-USA TODAY Sports

Guard Ricky Council: 16.5 PPG, 1.2 SPG

Guard Anthony Black: 12.8 PPG, 5.1 RPG, 4.3 APG, 2 SPG

Guard Nick Smith Jr.: 13.8 PPG

Auburn top players

Mar 4, 2023; Auburn, Alabama, USA; Auburn Tigers forward Johni Broome (4) celebrates after a three point shot against the Tennessee Volunteers during the first half at Neville Arena. Mandatory Credit: John Reed-USA TODAY Sports

Forward – Johni Broome: 14 PPG, 8.4 RPG, 2.4 BPG

Guard – Wendell Green Jr.: 13.9 PPG, 3.4 RPG, 4.2 APG

Forward – Jaylin Williams: 11.2 PPG, 5 RPG

