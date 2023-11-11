Arkansas vs. Auburn live score, updates, highlights from Week 11 college football game

For the first time since early September, Arkansas football is in position to start a winning streak.

The Razorbacks (3-6, 1-5 SEC) will host Auburn (5-4, 2-4) Saturday afternoon coming off their victory over Florida, which ended a six-game losing streak. With a new offensive coordinator and a reduced playbook Arkansas produced its best offensive performance of the season in a 39-36 overtime victory over the Gators.

Florida Gators safety Jordan Castell (14) and Florida Gators safety Miguel Mitchell (10) attempt to tackle Arkansas Razorbacks running back Raheim Sanders (5) during the second half at Steve Spurrier Field at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium in Gainesville, FL on Saturday, November 4, 2023. [Matt Pendleton/Gainesville Sun]

This is the first of three straight home games to close the season, and the Razorbacks must go undefeated to secure bowl eligibility. Arkansas is 12-19-1 all-time against Auburn, including last year's 41-27 victory over the Tigers.

More: Arkansas football injury report: Updates on four players who left the Florida game early

More: Why Arkansas football coach Sam Pittman is considering Kenny Guiton as full-tine offensive coordinator

KJ Jeffersonhas completed 163-of-250 passes (65.2%) for 1,802 yards and 16 touchdowns while also rushing for 292 yards and two touchdowns through nine games this season. Jefferson, who ranks first on Arkansas’ career touchdown responsibility list with 85, is just one passing touchdown away from the outright school record.

Follow along to get live updates, scores and highlights from the Arkansas-Auburn game:

Arkansas vs. Auburn score

Arkansas football vs. Auburn live updates, highlights

Pregame

Wide receiver Andrew Armstrong and defensive tackle Anthony 'Tank' Booker are both dressed and going through warmups after leaving the Florida game early with injuries.

Starting right tackle Patrick Kutas and backup cornerback Jaheim Singletary are in street clothes. Kutas left the Florida game with a high ankle sprain.

What time and channel is the Arkansas football vs. Auburn game on?

When: 3 p.m. CT

Channel: SEC Network

Where: Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium in Fayetteville, Ark.

Betting line: Arkansas by 3; Over/Under of 48.5

This article originally appeared on Fort Smith Times Record: Arkansas vs. Auburn live score, updates, highlights from Week 11