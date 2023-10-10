Arkansas has very slim chance to beat No. 11 Alabama on Saturday, according to ESPN’s FPI

The final contest of Arkansas football's brutal four-game road stretch to open the SEC schedule is their toughest.

Arkansas will travel to Tuscaloosa to face the No. 11 Alabama Crimson Tide on Saturday afternoon. The Hogs are riding a four-game losing streak that dates back to Week 3 against BYU. They’re also riding a 16-game losing streak to Alabama that dates back to 2007.

With that taken into consideration, it’s no surprise that ESPN’s FPI predictor only gives Arkansas a 9.6% chance to beat the Crimson Tide in Tuscaloosa. That’s the lowest chance to win the Hogs have been given in any game so far this season.

As previously mentioned, though, it shouldn’t come as a surprise. Alabama is starting to look more like a traditional, Nick Saban-coached Alabama team entering this week’s game. They’ve completely rebounded from their loss to Texas earlier in the year, and that’s bad news for the Hogs.

The only hope for Arkansas is that with an 11:00 a.m. kickoff, the week after the Crimson Tide picked up a big win over Texas A&M, maybe Alabama is overlooking the Hogs.

Story originally appeared on Razorbacks Wire