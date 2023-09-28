Can Arkansas upset Texas A&M or will Bobby Petrino get revenge? Three reasons why each can happen

The Southwest Classic has not been kind to the Arkansas Razorbacks since its’ inception in 2009.

Arkansas still holds an eight-game advantage in the overall series record, but have only won four times since 2009. That stretch includes a nine-game losing streak from 2012 to 2020.

Over the years, Arkansas has found countless ways to lose this game to the Aggies. It just seems like something always happens in this rivalry game that keeps the Hogs from winning the close ones. Last year, it was a KJ Jefferson fumble and ensuing 99-yard scoop-and-score combined with Cam Little’s missed field goal at the end of the game that to Arkansas’ getting beat.

This year’s matchup should be pretty even and there’s more added flavor than there has been in years past. Bobby Petrino will be on the sidelines – or in the press box – calling shots for the Texas A&M on Saturday.

So, will Arkansas be able to upset the Aggies and turn the season around or will Petrino finally get his revenge on the Razorbacks? Let’s look at three reasons why both outcomes can happen.

Texas A&M wins: Bobby Petrino and Playmakers

As head coach of the FCS school Missouri State, Bobby Petrino was able to come into Fayetteville and nearly knock off a ranked Arkansas team in 2022. One year later, he’s getting another crack at the Hogs with much more talent at his disposal.

Yes, Petrino isn’t the head coach of Texas A&M, but since taking over as offensive coordinator the Aggies have seen improvement in the offense. The Aggies have a very deep roster that is filled with former four-star and five-star recruits. You can say a lot about Petrino as a coach, but one of his best attributes is how he’s always able to get his best playmakers the ball.

That was true with Missouri State last season and has been true at Texas A&M so far this season. Given the history between Petrino and the Razorbacks, it’s hard to believe this game hasn’t been circled on his calendar for a while. That doesn’t bode will for the Hogs.

Texas A&M wins: Max Johnson steps up

Texas A&M’s starting quarterback Conner Weigman will miss the rest of the season with an ankle injury that he suffered against Auburn last weekend. That means that Max Johnson will be called upon for the second straight year.

Arkansas fans should already be familiar with Johnson, though, as this is actually the third time in his career he’s face the Hogs. He started his career at LSU. His first season was 2020, where he served as a backup to TJ Finley. In 2021, he saw limited action against Arkansas in an overtime loss. Johnson transferred to A&M in 2022 and replaced Haynes King as their starter for the Arkansas game last year before eventually losing it to Conner Weigman.

While Johnson is well-traveled and hasn’t been consistent as a starter, he’s still extremely talented and possibly one of the best backup quarterbacks in the SEC. In relief of Weigman against Auburn last week, he went 7-11 for 123 yards and a pair of touchdowns. He led the Aggies to a win over the Hogs last year, so there’s no doubt that he could do it again.

Texas A&M wins: Coaching experience

Jimbo Fisher has struggled to sustain a level of success that he enjoyed during his time at Florida State. In five seasons with the Aggies he’s yet to put together a single 10-win season after having six of them with the Seminoles.

Despite all of Fisher’s struggles since arriving at College Station, he’s only lost to the Hogs once. This is also his 14th season as a head coach at the Division I level whereas Sam Pittman is only in his fourth season. While Pittman was able to lead the Hogs to their lone victory over a Fisher-led Aggies team, he still faces a disadvantage in the experience department.

Over the last two weeks, Pittman’s coaching decisions have come under fire. His play-calling and decision-making against BYU and his timeout management against LSU have both been criticized heavily. Those mistakes can be – at least partly – on Pittman’s inexperience as a head coach.

It will come down to which coach makes the least amount of mistakes on Saturday, and the edge goes to Fisher because of his experience advantage over Pittman.

Arkansas wins: Limiting mistakes

This is an area that has been talked about ad nauseum over the last few weeks and there’s nothing really different to add to it.

Plain and simple: for the Hogs to win they can’t keep making so many stupid mistakes.

Mistakes are going to happen. Penalties are going to be called. That’s just football. However, the amount of penalties and mistakes that Arkansas is directly impacting their ability to win close games.

14 penalties for 125 yards against BYU and 11 penalties for 69 yards against LSU. These numbers have to be much lower if Arkansas hopes to win on Saturday.

Arkansas wins: Offense continues improvement

One of the bright spots from Arkansas’ loss to LSU was the improvement in the offense.

With KJ Jefferson and Rashod Dubinion getting the majority of the rushing workload, the Hogs made some decent headway on the ground. Luke Hasz, Andrew Armstrong and Tyrone Broden all three had tremendous outings as the passing attack continued to flourish.

The offensive line looked the best it has all season aside from a few things here and there. Overall, it was the most complete game from the offense this year. If they’re able to keep that going this week, Arkansas should have a solid chance to win.

Arkansas wins: Defense bounces back

On the other side of the ball, it wasn’t as strong of a performance. After playing a stellar first half against LSU, the defense struggled to stop the Tigers on a single drive in the second half.

LSU was able to score on five-straight second half possessions, including the final one that ended with a game-winning field goal. The Tigers also put up 509 yards of total offense, which was easily the most the Hogs defense had given up all season.

With Bobby Petrino calling plays for the Aggies, there’s likely going to be a lot of the same scheme that they struggled with last week. The defense is going to have to get back to playing how they did in the first three weeks. If Travis Williams is able to get the defense back to that level, then Arkansas should have a really good shot at walking out of Arlington with a win.

