Arkansas unleashes frustration on Georgia on Sunday in Bud Walton

Arkansas women’s basketball got the bad taste of Thursday night’s SEC opening loss to Kentucky out of the way early on Sunday.

The Razorbacks took a 49-18 lead to the locker room and eventually defeated Georgia 83-43 in front of 3,993 in Bud Walton Arena.

Makayla Daniels had 24 points to lead all scorers as Arkansas hit 14 3-pointers and outrebounded the Bulldogs 51-40.

Saylor Poffenbarger added yet another double-double to her chart this season, scoring 15 points and pulling down 17 boards.

Arkansas was without the services of Taliah Scott, who suffered a back injury in the Kentucky game and was held out as a precaution.

The Razorbacks will be back in action on Thursday night, hosting Mississippi State at 8 p.m. It will be televised by the SEC Network.

Story originally appeared on Razorbacks Wire