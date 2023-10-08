Arkansas has two ranked teams remaining after Week 6 US LBM Coaches Poll drop

At the midway point of the college football season, clear tiers have been estbalished in the game.

The Week 6 US LBM Coaches Poll reflects that.

No. 1 Georgia, No. 2 Michigan, No. 3 Ohio State and No. 4 Florida State remain as the most likely candidates for the College Football Playoff. Florida State was already there, but further enhanced its position after Texas lost to Oklahoma, dropping the Longhorns from fourth to 11th.

Those Sooners (ranked No. 7), Penn State, Washington, Oregon and Southern California rounded out the undefeateds in the Top 10 while one-loss Alabama joined them at No. 10.

Arkansas travels to face the Crimson Tide in Week 7. The Razorbacks lost to No. 13 Ole Miss on Saturday, jumping the Rebels two spots. The other ranked team that remains on Arkansas’ schedule is No. 25 Missouri. Those two meet on the last Friday of the regular season.

Tennessee at No. 17, LSU at No. 20 and Kentucky at No. 23 were the final SEC teams ranked, though Texas A&M and Florida each picked up votes, as well.

You can see the whole Top 25 below.

25. Missouri (last week: 22)

Last week: Lost to LSU, 49-39

Last week: Beat Central Florida, 51-22

23. Kentucky (20)

Last week: Lost to Georgia, 51-13

Last week: Beat Washington State, 25-17

21. Notre Dame (11)

Last week: Lost to Louisville, 33-20

20. LSU (23)

Last week: Beat Missouri, 49-39

19. Washington State (14)

Last week: Lost to UCLA, 25-17

18. Duke (21)

Last week: BYE

17. Tennessee (18)

Last week: BYE

16. Utah (19)

Last week: BYE

15. Louisville (25)

Last week: Beat Notre Dame, 33-20

14. Oregon State (16)

Last week: BYE

13. Ole Miss (15)

Last week: Beat Arkansas, 27-20

Last week: Beat Syracuse, 40-7

11. Texas (4)

Last week: Lost to Oklahoma, 34-30

10. Alabama (10)

Last week: Beat Texas A&M, 26-20

9. USC (7)

Last week: Beat Arizona, 43-41

8. Oregon (9)

Last week: BYE

7. Oklahoma (12)

Last week: Beat Texas, 34-30

6. Washington (7)

Last week: BYE

5. Penn State (6)

Last week: BYE

4. Florida State

Last week: Beat Virginia Tech, 39-17

3. Ohio State (3)

Last week: Beat Maryland, 37-17

2. Michigan (2)

Last week: Beat Minnesota, 52-10

1. Georgia (1)

Last week: Beat Kentucky, 51-13

