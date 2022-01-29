Arkansas’ Treylon Burks provides intriguing skill set but can Cowboys afford the cost?

There are a number of expiring contracts for the Dallas Cowboys this offseason and unless a fair amount of players are willing to take a hometown discount, those losses will need to be addressed via either unrestricted free agency or the NFL draft. Knowing this club’s allergy to signing big-name free agents, the draft will always be their most-used method of snagging elite talent. The Cowboys have been lucky with two of their more recent WR selections in the NFL Draft. Michael Gallup has more than exceeded his draft pick which was 81st overall, and nobody expected CeeDee Lamb to slip to No. 17 overall in the 2020 draft.

Gallup’s injury may have dampened his free agency prospects, but it also makes him an unknown were he even to return. This year’s draft is riddled with talented replacement options. What if one of the top players falls into the Cowboys laps? Will they draft a more pressing need or will they take the best player available like with Lamb? Arkansas’ Treylon Burks could be a fantastic fit in Kellen Moore’s offense.

Measurables and Stats

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Listed Height: 6-foot-3

Listed Weight: 225

Jersey Number: 16

Stats (2021): 67 catches, 1,123 yards, 16.8 Avg 11 TDs

Rushing Stats (2021): 14 carries, 112 yards, 8.0 Avg, 1 TD

Film Study Information

Games Watched: Ole Miss (2020), Texas A&M (2020), Texas (2021), Alabama (2021)

Best Game: Alabama (2021)

Worst Game: N/A

Physical Skills Evaluation:

Marvin Gentry-USA TODAY Sports

Route Running: Very aware of where to sit vs. zone coverage. Works back to the QB in coverage, creating open throwing windows. Pushes defenders onto their heels before he makes his break. Knows to give subtle jabs in the stem to throw off the defenders direction. Knows when the QB is out of structure, and works back to him. Could sink his hips better going into breaks. Adapt at hand battling with CBs throughout the stem of the route.

Blocking: Good run blocker. Utilizes frame well to box out defenders from the ball carrier. Does a good job of staying square with the opponent. Utilizes arm length very well here. Needs to be careful about not engaging with defenders before the ball is thrown on RPOs.

Story continues

Contested Catch Ability: Excellent, frame & wingspan to box out defenders and come down with tough throws. Does a good job of boxing out defenders for contested throws over the middle.

Beating Press: Only displayed one release (speed release) although it was effective. Rarely ever pressed off the LOS. Will need to add more releases to find success in the NFL.

Long Speed: Not a burner but does have a good top speed that is capable of creating separation over long distances.

Performance Evaluation:

Separation: Able to gain adequate separation through his route running. Isn’t a strong suit, could do a better job at sinking his hips on breaks, but he does enough to get the job done.

Ball Skills: Does a fantastic job of tracking balls down field and adjusting to them mid-flight. Has fantastic body control when adjusting to balls. Has a couple concentration drops.

YAC Ability: Has surprisingly good ability for his frame. Has decent contact balance, and good elusiveness.

Ball Tracking: Does a fantastic job of tracking the ball on over the shoulder throws and balls thrown away from his frame.

Versatility: Used in the slot & outside in college but would be most effective as an outside receiver in the NFL. Gets a lot of manufactured touches. Saw him line up at RB a couple times.

Strengths and Weaknesses

Strengths: Good route runner for his size, knows where to sit vs. zone coverages, and I’ve seen him attack the blind spot on 9 routes and stop routes. Incredible catch radius, uses his body very well to box out defenders and put himself in the best position to make a catch. Has surprisingly good YAC ability for a guy his size. Versatility, saw him line up in the slot, outside and even at RB on numerous occasions.

Weaknesses: Burks won’t wow you with his speed, he is not slow by any measure, but it’s not his strong suit. Only displayed one release (a speed release) in his time at Arkansas. He will need to develop more and add them to his tool bag. Suffers from a couple concentration drops. Isn’t the best separator but is more than an adequate route runner.

Fit with the Cowboys

Nelson Chenault-USA TODAY Sports

Burks, if he fell to the Cowboys would be a flawless step in, if Gallup were to depart. He has a huge frame and a massive catch radius. He is able to make incredibly difficult catches look routine. He has surprisingly good YAC ability for a guy his size. He gets a lot of manufactured touches which offensive coordinator Kellen Moore would love scheming open. He has fantastic ball tracking ability.

As it stands now, the top two wideout spots are secure in Amari Cooper and Lamb. However even if Gallup is brought back, the depth behind him are free agents as well. Cedrick Wilson, Noah Brown and Malik Turner are all free agents as well. Dallas’ fifth-round pick in 2021, Simi Fehoko, has yet to take any real amount of offensive snaps. Burks makes sense in this regard, but considering his projection it’s doubtful he ends up in a Dallas uniform.

Prospect Grade:

Route Running (15) 13.5 Beating Press (10) 7 Blocking (5) 4.5 YAC Ability (10) 8.5 Contested Catch Ability (10) 9.5 Ball Tracking (10) 9.40 Seperation (10) 8 Long Speed (10) 8.5 Ball Skills (10) 9.5 Versatility (10) 9.2

Final Grade:

87.6, 1st round player

1

1