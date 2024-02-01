Arkansas topples Missouri on the road for second SEC win of the season

No Devo Davis. No Trevon Brazile. No problem.

Arkansas basketball now has their second conference win of the season following their 91-84 win over Missouri on Wednesday night.

The final score looked much closer than it appeared, as Missouri was able to chip into Arkansas’ lead in garbage time. It’s the Razorbacks’ first true road win of the year and the team’s seventh win in the last nine meetings with the Tigers.

Arkansas looked to be in control early and often, building a 47-28 halftime lead. The second half was a little bit of a different story and defense was optional as the Hogs allowed 56 points on 58.6% shooting from the floor. The shoddy defense allowed the Tigers to hang around and ultimately make this a closer contest than it had any business being.

On his 24th birthday, Makhi Mitchell was the star of the show, leading the Hogs with a double-double of 19 points and 14 boards on 8/13 shooting from the field. His 19 points was tied for the most in his career.

Tramon Mark continued to shoulder the scoring burden for the Razorback offense as he poured in 22 points on 8/13 shooting as well. Keyon Menifield and Jalen Graham were the only other Hogs in double-figures, scoring 16 and 13 points respectively. Missouri was led by Tamar Bates’ 29 points and five steals.

The Hogs are back on the road again Saturday in Baton Rouge to face the LSU Tigers at 11:00 a.m.

Story originally appeared on Razorbacks Wire