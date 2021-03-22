Missed layups – and missed foul calls? – doom Texas Tech against Arkansas

Texas Tech missed not one but two relatively open layups in the final minute of its second-round NCAA men's tournament game against Arkansas, and fell to the Razorbacks, 68-66, in heartbreaking fashion.

On its final possession, down two, Kyler Edwards drove through the Arkansas defense. But his left-handed attempted was too strong.

Thirty seconds earlier, with Texas Tech down one, Terrence Shannon had also gotten behind Arkansas' defense. Kevin McCullar found him on a back-cut. Shannon's layup, though, caromed off glass and rim, and out.

And 30 seconds before that, Mac McClung missed the front end of a one-and-one. Two makes would have given Tech the lead.

Tech fouled on the possession after Shannon's miss. Arkansas' JD Notae missed one of two free throws. Tech, therefore, only need a 2 to tie.

Edwards got as good a look as he could've asked for, especially on a somewhat broken possession. But as he careened toward the baseline, he couldn't quite finesse the ball off the backboard.

Did Arkansas get away with fouls?

There were questions about possible fouls on both misses. On the first, Arkansas' Jalen Tate seemed to make body contact with Shannon from behind. There might have even been a forearm to the back.

(Original video: TNT)

On the second, there appeared to be body contact as well.

Refs ignored all of it. Neither was a blatant missed call. The second in particular seemed to be a correct no-call. But the first could have gone either way. A foul call certainly wouldn't have been an egregious error. And it would've given Shannon a chance to tie the game and give Tech the lead.

Arkansas coach celebrates on the scorer's table

Instead, the Red Raiders were left with heads in hands ... as Arkansas head coach Eric Musselman ripped off his mask and sprinted onto the court, fists raised. He jumped on the scorer's table and screamed in celebration as his players rejoiced behind him.

The Razorbacks will play the winner of Florida and Oral Roberts in the Sweet 16.

