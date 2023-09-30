Arkansas – Texas A&M: LIVE updates, scores and highlights from second half

Arkansas is in danger of letting this game slip away as they trail the Texas A&M Aggies 17-6 at halftime.

The Hogs trail in almost every statistical category except penalties, which has been the major point of emphasis this week. The Aggies have been called for three penalties, but the Hogs have yet to be flagged.

Texas A&M has 225 yards of total offense compared to Arkansas’ 124 yards. The Hogs have gotten inside the 10-yard line on drive twice, but only have two field goals to show for it. That was a common theme in last week’s loss to LSU, settling for field goals instead of scoring touchdowns.

The Aggies were able to play the game management around halftime perfectly, as they scored to end the half and get the ball to start the second half.

Follow along here for drive-by-drive and score-by-score updates from the second half between Arkansas and Texas A&M.

Texas A&M 1st Drive

(Photo by Maria Lysaker-USA TODAY Sports)

Johnson’s first pass to start the second half is picked off by Lorando Johnson who takes it to the house for a touchdown. Cam Little’s extra point is good.

SNAXX ATTACKS pic.twitter.com/vy5HGoz40h — Arkansas Razorback Football (@RazorbackFB) September 30, 2023

TEXAS A&M LEADS 17-13

Texas A&M 2nd Drive

(Photo by Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports)

After a couple of rushes to move the chains, Johnson scrambles for a 32-yard gain. Next play, Johnson finds Max Wright for a 13-yard gain. The Arkansas defense would hold on a 3rd and 8, forcing the Aggies to settle for a field goal. After a false start penalty, Bond will attempt at 34-yard field goal. Bond’s field goal is good.

TEXAS A&M LEADS 20-13

Arkansas 1st Drive

(Photo by Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports)

Rocket Sanders’ first down carry goes for 9 yards, but Jefferson’s rush goes for no gain on second down. On 3rd and 1, Jefferson keeps it again and is brought down for a loss. Arkansas is forced to punt it away to Texas A&M.

Texas A&M 3rd Drive

(Photo by Jack Gorman/Getty Images)

Rueben Owens rushes for 4 yards. Next play, Johnson rushes for 6 yards but fumbles the ball and Arkansas recovers. Hogs take over in Aggie territory.

Arkansas 2nd Drive

(Photo by Nelson Chenault-USA TODAY Sports)

Jefferson gets stopped after a 3-yard gain on first down. Back-to-back incompletions, including an endzone shot to Armstrong, bring up fourth down. Cam Little’s 50-yard field goal attempt is GOOD.

TEXAS A&M LEADS 20-16

Texas A&M 4th Drive

(Photo by Maria Lysaker-USA TODAY Sports)

Johnson runs it up the middle for 7 yards. Arkansas defense forces three-and-out as Aggies forced to punt it back to the Hogs.

Arkansas 3rd Drive

(Photo by Nelson Chenault-USA TODAY Sports)

Two plays into the drive, Jefferson’s pass is tipped at the line of scrimmage and picked off by Texas A&M’s Chris Russell. He takes it all the way for a touchdown.

TEXAS A&M LEADS 27-16

Arkansas 4th Drive

(Photo by Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports)

Back-to-back rushes from Rocket Sanders nets 4 yards. On 3rd and 8, Jefferson is sacked and Arkansas will have to punt it away again. Arkansas has failed to pick up a first down in over an hour of real time.

Texas A&M 5th Drive

(Photo by Maria Lysaker-USA TODAY Sports)

Johnson finds moss for a 5-yard gain. Next play, Moss picks up the first down and Al Walcott is called for targeting. Play is under review.

Targeting is reversed, no penalty on the Hogs. Moss carries it on first down, but only gets back to the line of scrimmage. Johnson’s pass on 2nd and 10 goes incomplete while being hit by Antonio Grier. On 3rd and 10, Johnson is drilled by Eric Gregory as he throws it, incomplete. Aggies punt it away to the Hogs.

Arkansas 5th Drive

(Photo by Nelson Chenault-USA TODAY Sports)

Isaiah Sategna fumbles on the punt return, but Arkansas recovers.

On first down, Jefferson picks up 11 yards. Next play, Var’Keyes Gumms gets his first catch of the season for a 2-yard pickup. Jefferson scrambles for 3 yards on 2nd and 8. Brings up 3rd and 5 for the Hogs.

END 3RD: TEXAS A&M LEADS 27-16

KJ Jefferson is sacked to start the fourth quarter and Arkansas is forced to punt.

Texas A&M 6th Drive

(Photo by Tom Pennington/Getty Images)

Texas A&M takes over on their own 33-yard line. Owens rushes for a 3-yard gain. On 3rd and 7, Johnson completes a pass to Stewart, who makes an amazing sideline grab.

Moss has back-to-back rushes for a net gain of 9 yards. 3rd and 6 for the Aggies and Moss picks up the first down. Daniels picks up just a yard on first down. Next play, Johnson’s pass is dropped by Daniels. On 3rd and 9, Johnson’s pass is incomplete and it’ll be 4th and 9 for the Aggies.

Randy Bond’s 48-yard field goal is NO GOOD.

Arkansas 6th Drive

(Photo by Wesley Hitt/Getty Images)

The Arkansas offense goes three-and-out once again after the missed field goal from Texas A&M. Jefferson is sacked on second down and Sanders is stuffed on a screen play on third down. On the punt, Texas A&M’s Ainias Smith takes it 82 yards to the house for a touchdown.

TEXAS A&M LEADS 34-16

Arkansas 7th Drive

(Photo by Nelson Chenault-USA TODAY Sports)

After Dominique Johnson gets stopped for a short gain, KJ Jefferson is sacked back-to-back times for the 7th and 8th times today. Arkansas is forced to punt it away and Ainias Smith has another big return of 43 yards.

Texas A&M 7th Drive

(Photo by Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports)

After a scary injury timeout for John Morgan, who was carted off the field, Arkansas recovers a fumble by Texas A&M. The Hogs take over with under five minutes left in the game.

Arkansas 8th Drive

(Photo by Nelson Chenault-USA TODAY Sports)

Arkansas can’t get anything positive going until 3rd and 9. Jefferson takes a shot into the endzone where Armstrong hauls it in and makes the impressive catch for a touchdown. The Hogs will try to attempt a 2-point conversion to make it a two-possession game.

The end-around to Sategna is no good, so the 2-point conversion fails.

TEXAS A&M LEADS 34-22

Texas A&M 8th Drive

(Photo by Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports)

Texas A&M goes to the ground to try to run out the clock and has success. Moss rips off back-to-back runs for 15 yards and 30 yards respectively. 1st and goal for the Aggies. The Hogs defense holds on three-straight rushes on the goal line, but they don’t use any timeouts so Texas A&M runs out the clock and wins.

TEXAS A&M WINS 34-22

Story originally appeared on Razorbacks Wire