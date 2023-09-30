Arkansas – Texas A&M: LIVE updates, scores and highlights from first half

The Arkansas Razorbacks enter Saturday’s contest with Texas A&M on a two-game losing skid.

After one-possession losses at home to BYU and on the road to LSU, the Hogs need to get back in the win column on Saturday. If they don’t, they could be looking at a 2-5 start to a season that was once filled with quiet confidence and optimism.

The games in Arlington seem to almost always be close, but Arkansas only has one win over the last 11 games in this series. Bobby Petrino being the new offensive coordinator for the Aggies has added some extra flair to this game, but you can probably expect the same sort of theatrics and drama that this game has been know for in recent history.

Follow along below for live drive-by-drive and score-by-score updates of all the first half action from AT&T Stadium.

Arkansas 1st Drive

Arkansas struggles to get any positive yards on the first two plays, but KJ Jefferson is able to find Luke Hasz on third down for a 14-yard gain. Hasz got up holding his shoulder and came out of the game.

The next two plays were the exact same as the first two plays of the game – Jefferson sacked and Sanders stuffed. On 3rd and 13, Jefferson finds Andrew Armstrong for a 15-yard gain to move the chains again.

Isaiah Sategna gets an end-around carry on first down, but Sanders is stuffed again for no gain on the next play. On 3rd and 7, Jefferson is able to escape pressure and pick up the first down. Arkansas is 3/3 on third down on the opening drive.

Jefferson keeps it on second down to keep the chains moving once again. Next play, Jefferson is sacked for a third time. Dubinion can’t get anything on second down and then Isaac TeSlaa is hit in the back on third down while trying to make a catch, but no pass interference called.

Cam Little attempts the 51-yard field goal and bombs it right through the uprights.

ARKANSAS LEADS 3-0

Texas A&M 1st Drive

Aggies take over at the 27-yard line and move the chains in two plays. Noah Thomas makes a 6-yard catch on first down and then Le’Veon Moss is stopped for no gain. On 3rd and 3, Johnson finds Ainias Smith for the first down.

Johnson remains perfect with a short throw for 9 yards to Moss. Next play, Arkansas blows up the end-around to Evan Stewart. On 3rd and 4, Johnson finds Stewart for the 32-yard touchdown.

TEXAS A&M LEADS 7-3

Arkansas 2nd Drive

Jefferson finds Armstrong for 15 yards on the first play of the drive. Back-to-back incompletions bring up a 3rd and 10. Jefferson finds Sanders on a screen pass and he picks up 38 yards down to the Texas A&M 23-yard line.

Sanders carries it to pick up 8 yard on first down. Dubinion gets a carry on second down and picks up the first down to the 11-yard line.

END 1ST: TEXAS A&M LEADS 7-3

Dubinion gets the carry for about 3 yards on first down. Jefferson keeps it and tries to get the edge but is tripped up 4 yards shy of the first down. On 3rd and 4, Sanders gets a delayed handoff and is blown up behind the line of scrimmage.

Cam Little’s 25-yard field goal attempt is good.

TEXAS A&M LEADS 7-6

Texas A&M 2nd Drive

Johnson finds Smith for a 29-yard gain on first down. Two plays later on 3rd and 1, Amari Daniels runs for 14 yards to move the chains. Injury timeout.

Arkansas 3rd Drive

Texas A&M 3rd Drive

