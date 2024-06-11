Arkansas, Texas kickoff time is set for November 2024 meeting

Arkansas and Texas’ first game as SEC foes now has a kickoff time.

The Razorbacks and Longhorns will go at 11 a.m. on November 16 from Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium. The game is the first between the two schools as conference rivals since they were both in the Southwest Conference in 1991. Arkansas left for the SEC in 1992. The SWC combined with the Big 8 for play in 1996.

For those making plans for the rest of the season, some games have specific start times already set. Those that weren’t previously announced, have approximate times of day.

Arkansas will play Arkansas-Pine Bluff in the season opener at 6:30 p.m. in Little Rock on August 29. The Hogs play at Oklahoma State on September 7 at 11 a.m. And the Razorbacks play their first game in Fayetteville against Alabama-Birmingham at 3:15 on September 14.

Every other Arkansas game is listed as approximate, except for the team’s November 23 game against Louisiana Tech. Arkansas will choose what time that game begins.

As for the others, Arkansas’ game at Auburn on September 21 will either be in the afternoon or evening. The yearly game against Texas A&M in Arlington will be played in the afternoon of September 27. On October 8, the Hogs will host Tennessee in either the afternoon or night.

Following a bye week, Arkansas hosts LSU on October 19 at night, travels to Mississippi State for a early game on October and is back home for Ole Miss for another early game November 2 ahead of the meeting with Texas. The final game of the season, at Missouri, on November 30, will place in the afternoon.

Every Arkansas game will be on ESPN’s family of networks, which includes ABC, as part of a new agreement between the conference and the company.

Story originally appeared on Razorbacks Wire