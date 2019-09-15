Arkansas TE Cheyenne O’Grady somehow breaks free of 5 defenders on wild catch-and-run TD

Arkansas tight end Cheyenne O'Grady breaks numerous tackles and runs for a touchdown against Colorado State. (Photo by Wesley Hitt/Getty Images)

We learned two things on a fourth-quarter touchdown catch by Arkansas tight end Cheyenne O’Grady.

First, O’Grady taught us about never giving up on a play — even when you’re completely surrounded by five Colorado State defenders. Secondly, those Colorado State defenders taught us how NOT to tackle.

Watch this:

Arkansas quarterback found O’Grady down the left sideline for what should have been about a 20-yard gain. Instead, O’Grady kept his legs churning, fighting off a slew of Colorado State defenders who were surprised that the Razorbacks senior did not go down or out of bounds.

Seriously, if just one of these CSU players tried to wrap up O’Grady by the legs he would have gone down without much of an issue. But that didn’t happen and O’Grady ended up taking it the distance for a 62-yard score.

The touchdown gave the Razorbacks a 48-34 lead and some much-needed breathing room. Arkansas added a defensive touchdown on the ensuing CSU possession to cap off a 55-34 victory and improve to 2-1 on the season.

Colorado State dropped to 1-2.

