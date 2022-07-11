Arkansas target, three-star EDGE set to commit Tuesday

There is an old saying in sports when a team finds consistent success, “keep your foot on the gas.”

The saying is true for Arkansas Football, especially when it comes to the recruiting trail. The Razorbacks have received commitments from 21 prospects from the 2023 cycle, and are in the running to add another on Tuesday.

Brad Spence, a three-star EDGE rusher from Klein Forest High School in Houston, Texas, will announce his commitment on Tuesday, and has included Arkansas in his top 3 choices.

Arkansas offered Spence on February 17, becoming the 15th program to do so. Since receiving an offer from Arkansas, Spence has taken in 17 more. But, Arkansas has stood out to Spence. He took his official visit to Arkansas during the weekend of June 10, and put Arkansas in his top 3 college choices on July 1.

Currently, Arkansas has two commits for the 2023 class at EDGE, Quincy Rhodes and Carson Dean, who both are rated as three-stars by 247sports. Arkansas has also four players from the state of Texas who have committed for the 2023 cycle. Most recently, the Razorbacks earned the commitment of Jaylon Braxton, a four-star CB from Frisco, last Saturday.

Spence will choose between Arkansas, Cal, and Texas on Tuesday. According to 247sports, he will announce his decision at noon CDT.

