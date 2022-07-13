Arkansas taking its three biggest starts to SEC Media Days

SEC Media Days begins next week in Atlanta at the College Football Hall of Fame. They’re generally a signal that college football is around the corner.

Arkansas coach Sam Pittman is, of course, going to be in attendance. But each school in the league typically also brings three players. The Hogs’ were announced on Tuesday.

Quarterback KJ Jefferson, linebacker Bumper Pool and safety Jalen Catalon will be the Arkansas player representatives during the week. Pittman and the players are scheduled to speak first on Wednesday, July 20.

The three players are the most likely – along with center Ricky Stromberg – to be the face of the Arkansas team this year. Jefferson ran for 664 yards and six touchdowns and threw for 2,676 yards with 21 touchdowns and four interceptions last year. He’s likely to be in contention with Tennessee’s Hendon Hooker for All-SEC second-team honors at the end of the year.

Pool led Arkansas with 125 tackles last year, which also ranked him in a tie for 10th in the nation. A fifth-year senior, Pool could have tried his hand at the NFL, but instead chose to return for a final season with the Razorbacks.

Catalon is potential first-round draft pick next spring. He was a Freshman All-American two seasons ago before playing in just six games last year after hurting his shoulder.

Arkansas is expected to be picked anywhere between third and sixth in the SEC West this year.