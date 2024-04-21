Arkansas takes softball series from Alabama with 8-0 hammering on Sunday

FAYETTEVILLE – For the first time in program history, the No. 14 Arkansas Razorbacks won back-to-back series vs. No. 15 Alabama after dismantling the Crimson Tide, 8-0, in five innings Sunday afternoon at Bogle Park.

The win solidifies the Hogs’ fourth straight ranked SEC series victory and their first-ever run-rule win against Alabama. Arkansas increases its record to 32-12 overall and 11-7 during conference play. It’s Arkansas’ first series win vs. the Tide in Fayetteville since 2018.

Arkansas erupted in a seven-run first after sending 12 to the plate and pounding out five base knocks, including a two-run home run by Bri Ellis.

RHP Morgan Leinstock (12-2) twirled her second complete game gem of the weekend after holding the Tide to three hits across five scoreless innings. Leinstock racked up five strikeouts and only walked one batter.

On the weekend, Leinstock went 2-0, posted a 0.00 ERA, struck out 11, and checked Alabama to eight hits across 14.0 innings.

Nia Carter energized the Razorbacks offensively, tying her season high in hits with a 3-for-3 performance that included two RBI and two runs scored.

Bri Ellis hammered her team-leading 14th home run of the season in the first – a two-run, no-doubter to left, to break the game open at 2-0.

Rylin Hedgecock added a multi-RBI effort of her own after going 1-for-2 with two RBI and a run scored.

Arkansas broke the game open in the first on Ellis’ two-run home run to left for a 2-0 edge. The Razorbacks went on to score five runs with two down in the first.

Hedgecock flared a two-RBI single to right to push the advantage to 4-0. Raigan Kramer then extended the lead to 5-0 after scoring on a passed ball.

Carter then pummeled her second hit of the inning – a bloop single to left center – to plate Hedgecock and Lauren Camenzind.

After scoreless second and third frames, the Hogs entered run-rule territory in the home half of the fourth when Hannah Gammill’s sacrifice fly to center sent Carter home for an 8-0 lead.

Up Next

The Razorbacks return to action at No. 7 LSU on April 26-28. The series opener between Arkansas and LSU is scheduled for 6 p.m. CT Friday on SEC Network+ from Tiger Park in Baton Rouge, La.

Photo by John D. James

