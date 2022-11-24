Arkansas takes 3rd in Maui with OT win over San Diego State
LAHAINA, Hawaii (AP) Trevon Brazile had 20 points and nine rebounds off the bench, Ricky Council scored 19 points, and No. 9 Arkansas defeated No. 17 San Diego State 78-74 in overtime on Wednesday night to take third place at the Maui Invitational.
Kamani Johnson's two-handed follow of a missed layup tied the game as time ran out in regulation. In overtime, a 3-pointer by Darrion Trammell gave the Aztecs a 70-69 lead with 3:56 left but Council countered with a jumper that gave the Razorbacks a lead they would not surrender. In the final seconds, the Aztecs' Matt Bradley missed a potential tying layup with 3 seconds left and Johnson made a pair of free throws to seal the win.
San Diego State had a couple of chances to wrap up a win in the final minute or so of regulation. Bradley's reverse layup gave the Aztecs a 65-63 lead with 1:02 remaining and Adam Seiko added two free throws for a 67-63 lead with 17 seconds left. But the Aztecs' Lamont Butler fouled Anthony Black, who made both free throws, then the Razorbacks trapped the inbounds pass and Brazile came up with a steal. A few seconds later, Johnson followed a miss by Black and the game went to overtime.
Bradley scored 23 points, making 9 of 20 shots and grabbing seven rebounds for the Aztecs (4-2). Trammell scored 13 points and Keshad Johnson added 10 points with seven rebounds.
Black finished with 15 points for Arkansas (5-1).
The teams combined to miss their first 17 3-point attempts before Brazile hit one for Arkansas with 19:41 left in the game. Arkansas finished 3 for 17 from distance and San Diego State made 2 of 18.
Despite the horrible 3-point shooting, Arkansas managed to shoot 40% from the field and San Diego State finished at 43.5%.
---
