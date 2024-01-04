Arkansas tabs Petrino disciple as next wide receivers coach, per report

Bobby Petrino appears to bringining in his guy.

Arkansas is reportedly set to hire Missouri State co-offensive coordinator Ronnie Fouch as wide receivers coach for the Razorbacks. Fouch worked Petrino, Arkansas’ offensive coordinator, both with the Bears and at Louisville.

The hire was needed after Wisconsin reportedly hired Arkansas wide receivers coach Kenny Guiton in late December. Guiton played for Badgers head coach Luke Fickell when Fickell was an assistant at Ohio State. Guiton’s hiring in Madison has not yet been made official.

Nor is Fouch’s at Arkansas. The initial news was first reported by 247Sports.

Fouch joined Missouri State’s staff in 2020 where he coached running backs. Before that he was a quarterbacks coach in the AAF and quality control assistant at Louisville from 2015-18. He played his college football as a quarterback at Washington and Indiana State.

Petrino was named Arkansas’ offensive coordinator just after the 2023 season ended. Head coach Sam Pittman will be going into his fifth year.

Story originally appeared on Razorbacks Wire