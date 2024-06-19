Arkansas swimmer Bella Cothern competing in U.S. Olympic Trials

FAYETTEVILLE, Ar. (KNWA/KFTA) – Arkansas swimmer and Jonesboro native Bella Cothern will be competing in the U.S. Olympic Trials this weekend in Indianapolis.

The senior will be racing in the 50M Freestyle on Saturday at 10 a.m.

“I didn’t, did not expect it at all. And when everybody started cheering, I just, I didn’t even see the time. I just knew because everybody started cheering and I just I started crying and I pushed off the wall. It was just a lot all at one time. But it was amazing because I didn’t expect it,” Cothern said.

“I think it’s just amazing to watch one of your athletes do what you always believe they could do,” her coach, Neil Harper said.

