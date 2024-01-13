Arkansas swamped by Florida for third straight SEC loss

Forget the NCAA Tournament. Arkansas basketball just needs to function first.

The Razorbacks dropped their third straight game, all in SEC play, on Saturday, falling to Florida, 90-68.

It was never close. Florida took a double-digit lead just seven minutes into the game. The Gators shot 49% from the floor and outrebounded Arkansas by 17. Riley Kugel led five Florida players in double figures with 20 points.

Arkansas actually had five players in double figures, too. The Hogs had to, considering only six players scored at all.

Fourteen different Arkansas players played. Backcourt mainstays Khalif Battle and Keyon Menifield played three minutes and two minutes. Coach Eric Musselman sent a message.

Freshman Layden Blocker had a career high with 14 points. Joseph Pinion had a season high of 12, as well.

Arkansas’ next game is Tuesday at home against Texas A&M, which will be coming off a win over top-five Kentucky on Saturday.

