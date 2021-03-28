Arkansas survives Oral Roberts
Yahoo Sports reporter Pete Thamel discusses the Razorbacks nailbiter victory against 15 Oral Roberts.
Yahoo Sports reporter Pete Thamel discusses the Razorbacks nailbiter victory against 15 Oral Roberts.
HawgBeat's coverage of Arkansas' journey in the 2021 NCAA tournament is presented by Wright's Barbecue. Already serving up the best meats in Arkansas, you can now also find Wright's meat rub and sauces at Walmart and Walmart.com. INDIANAPOLIS — For the third time in as many games, Arkansas found itself in a double-digit deficit in the NCAA Tournament on Saturday.
The Golden Eagles, trying to become the first No. 15 seed to make the Elite Eight, watched a three-pointer bounce off the rim as time expired.
The chants of Arkansas' fans echoed from the concourse long after the players had cleared the floor. It's not quite “40 Minutes of Hell,” but the Razorbacks are back. Davonte Davis hit a short jumper with 2.9 seconds left, and Arkansas advanced to the Elite Eight for the first time in 26 years with a 72-70 win over Oral Roberts in the South Region semifinals Saturday night.
Until Max Abmas' last shot hit the front of the rim and bounced away at the buzzer, it looked as if Oral Roberts' improbable run in the NCAA Tournament just might keep going Saturday night. Coach Paul Mills thought the shot was going in. Oral Roberts was stopped just short of the Elite Eight, losing 72-70 to third-seeded Arkansas in the South Regional semifinal.
More history is being written in a March Madness that's already seen a record number of upsets and double-digit seeds advancing to the second weekend.
Arkansas head coach Eric Musselman and Devo Davis talk to the media after the 72-70 win.
The Baylor Bears' quest to reach their first Final Four in 71 years remains alive after a second-half comeback against short-handed Villanova.
Eric Musselman, the veteran who has led teams everywhere, from the NBA to overseas, was on the bench at Arizona State, assisting coach Herb Sendek. With his resume, Musselman could have been an NBA assistant or possibly a head college coach somewhere. Musselman was going start at the bottom and build from there.
Michigan has been in Indy longer than any other team, and they're not planning on leaving any time soon.
Howard Schnellenberger was a pipe smoker with a push-broom mustache and gruff baritone, and he paired his grandiloquent manner with grandiose visions for football at Miami, Louisville and Florida Atlantic that caused snickers.
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) Jay Wright kept finding ways to help fifth-seeded Villanova advance in the NCAA Tournament. On Saturday, the two-time national champion coach finally ran out of answers. The Wildcats' stout defense wore down, their steady offense stalled and their worst half of the season was their last as they lost 62-51 to top-seeded Baylor in a South Region semifinal.
With so much action going on Saturday, USA TODAY Sports is breaking down all the results and how they affect the women's and men's brackets.
Tom Izzo and Michigan State basketball on Saturday landed one of the best mid-major players in the country, Northeastern sophomore guard Tyson Walker.
After watching Caitlin Clark play, little girls all over the country are begging their parents for a No. 22 Iowa jersey. And that's good for the game.
To celebrate the Hogs' ascension to the Sweet 16, buy a one month subscription to HawgBeat and get six months free! Use code HawgSweet16 (Promo lasts until tipoff!) SEC freshman of the year Moses Moody.
It can sometimes be tempting to dismiss the psychological and traumatic impact of racism, outside of the horrific inflection points of bigotry that directly result in the loss of life.
Bob Dylan fired back at a lawsuit filed in January by the estate of cowriter Jacques Levy in the wake of the legendary songwriter’s $300 million-plus sale of his catalog to Universal Music Publishing. In a memo dated Tuesday, Dylan’s attorney wrote that the claims of Levy’s widow, who is seeking $7.25 million from the […]
Oral Roberts' 3-pointer at the buzzer looked good, and would've sent a No. 15 seed for the first time in NCAA tournament history.
The Thunder acquired Leonard in a trade to leverage his expiring contract. He never played a game for OKC, and his NBA future is in peril after his use of an anti-Semitic slur.
Heading into the rematch, Ngannou is the betting favorite at BetMGM. Ngannou is -135 to win, and also -135 to win by KO/TKO/DQ/submission. Interestingly, he’s +1400 to win by decision.