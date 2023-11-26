Arkansas suffers first loss of season, falling to Marquette

The Arkansas women’s basketball team saw its six-game winning streak come to an end Saturday.

In the second game of the Fort Myers Tipoff, Arkansas fell to Marquette, 74-58. The Razorbacks had beaten Wisconsin on Friday to start the season 6-0. Now the team will head to Tallahassee for a game against Florida State on Thursday.

Arkansas was dominated in the paint as Marquette won the points in the paint battle, 36-14. That dominance led to 46-27 Golden Eagles halftime edge that was simply too steep for Arkansas to climb.

The Razorbacks shot just 33% for the game and only two players finished in double figures scoring. Taliah Scott led the team with 21 points and Saylor Poffenbarger added 13.

Florida State is the mid-point of a tough five-game stretch for the Hogs. After playing the two Wisconsin-based schools and FSU, Arkansas returns to Bud Walton Arena for games against UCLA and Louisiana Tech.

Story originally appeared on Razorbacks Wire