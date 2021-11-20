Arkansas stirring radio call on fake field goal TD against Alabama
Arkansas is hanging around against Alabama. And the Razorbacks decided to use a trick play to draw within one score Saturday of the second-ranked Crimson Tide in SEC play.
Cam Little set up for a field goal with Reid Bauer as the holder.
Bauer took the snap, got up, moved toward the line of scrimmage, and threw a jump pass.
Awaiting down the field was Blake Kern, who took it into the end zone to complete the 32-yard play.
Little then did kick the PAT and Arkansas was within six, 34-28, in the fourth quarter.
Chuck Barrett on the call and he was excited by the surprise play.
As called on Arkansas Razorbacks radio: pic.twitter.com/ZPoxeO6amn
— Timothy Burke (@bubbaprog) November 20, 2021