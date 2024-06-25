Arkansas stays busy in transfer portal, adds Fresno State outfielder

Arkansas baseball has netted its second addition via the transfer portal this week by picking up a commitment from former Fresno State outfielder Rocco Peppi.

Peppi’s commitment comes just a day after the Razorbacks added pitcher Landon Beidelschies, a left-hander who committed to Arkansas after spending two seasons at Ohio State. Peppi confirmed the news of his commitment in a social media post to X, formerly Twitter, Tuesday.

After entering the transfer portal on June 7, Peppi will be a redshirt senior for the Diamond Hogs in 2025. A right-handed batter, he hit .327 with a team-leading 14 home runs for Fresno State in 2024. He had a .994 OPS, 16 doubles and 56 RBIs in 56 games (53 starts).

Listed as 5-foot-11, 200 pounds, Peppi totaled a season-high four hits twice — against Washington State on April 28 and against New Mexico on April 13 — and collected three hits in a game on four different occasions for a Bulldogs team that finished 33-29 overall and 16-14 in Mountain West play.

The bulk of Peppi’s playing time was in left field, where he made 38 starts.

Arkansas will the third team Peppi has played for since entering the college ranks out of Marina High School in Huntington Beach, California. He committed to Long Beach State and spent two seasons in the Big West conference, batting .278 with six home runs, 14 doubles and 33 RBIs in 2023. He started all 55 games that year in left field.

In 2022, Peppi was an All-Conference honorable mention in his redshirt freshman season. He led the team with a .321 batting average while making 54 starts.

Peppi is the seventh Division I transfer to join Arkansas since the transfer portal opened. In addition to Beidelschies, the Razorbacks have also gotten commitments from transfers Kuhio Aloy (BYU), Charles Davalan (Florida Gulf Coast), Carson Hansen (Milwaukee-Wisconsin), Maximum Martin (Georgia State) and Logan Maxwell (TCU).

