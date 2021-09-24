Arkansas State vs Tulsa prediction, game preview, how to watch: Saturday, September 25

Arkansas State vs Tulsa How To Watch

Date: Saturday, September 25

Game Time: 5:00 ET

Venue: Chapman Stadium, Tulsa, OK

How To Watch: ESPN+

Record: Tulsa (0-3), Arkansas State (1-2)

Arkansas State vs Tulsa Game Preview

Why Arkansas State Will Win

The Red Wolves ran in to a brick wall of a Washington defense that finally started playing up to its talent, but for the most part the offense has been great all year.

It cranked up close to 600 passing yards in the loss to Memphis, it pushed past 500 yards of total offense against Central Arkansas, and the parts are there to crank it back up against Tulsa.

The quarterback combination of James Blackman and Layne Hatcher is working, the downfield plays are there, and there aren’t a ton of mistakes to give away a ton of points.

However …

Why Tulsa Will Win

The Arkansas State defense that was a problem throughout last year continues to be an issue.

Washington’s offense didn’t do anything over the first two games, and then it came up with 600 yards against the Red Wolves a game after Memphis put up 680.

It’s only three games in, but ASU has the second-worst defense in America, and Tulsa should be able to take advantage.

This isn’t a high-powered Golden Hurricane O, but the passing game rolled against Ohio State last week with Davis Brin bombing away for 428 yards in the loss.

Arkansas State will give up yards any way Tulsa wants to take them, and …

What’s Going To Happen

The Golden Hurricane defense is just good enough to come up with a few stops needed to get through this alive.

Arkansas State will come up with enough offense to keep this interesting, but the defense will get hit hard by a balanced day from the Tulsa attack.

It’ll be an off-the-radar game that should be a whole lot of fun.

Arkansas State vs Tulsa Prediction, Line

Tulsa 47, Arkansas State 34

Line: Tulsa -14.5, o/u: 63.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 2

Must See Rating: 3

5: Muhammad Ali film by Ken Burns

1: Dear Evan Hansen

