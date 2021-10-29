Arkansas State vs South Alabama prediction, game preview, how to watch: Saturday, October 30

Arkansas State vs South Alabama How To Watch

Date: Saturday, October 30

Game Time: 5:00 ET

Venue: Hancock Whitney Stadium, Mobile, AL

How To Watch: ESPN+

Record: Arkansas State (1-6), South Alabama (4-3)

Arkansas State vs South Alabama Game Preview

Why Arkansas State Will Win

The O will get going from the start.

The defense might not be doing a whole lot of anything, but the passing game should hit 300 yards, and the team is a wee bit rested with nine days off since pushing Louisiana way too hard in a 28-27 loss.

Layne Hatcher doesn’t throw interceptions, he’ll drive the ball down the field, and now he and the attack should be give South Alabama’s secondary all it can handle.

The Jaguar defense has been solid all year, but it’s coming off a rough day in a shootout loss to ULM – it gave up 369 yards through the air – and hasn’t played a whole slew of high-powered passing teams.

This is the most dangerous O USA has faced, but …

Why South Alabama Will Win

This is the worst defense South Alabama has played.

Arkansas State is dead last in America in total D, allowing 579 yards per game, and it’s not getting better.

The Red Wolves allowed 540 yards or more in every game since the opener against Central Arkansas, and now they have to deal with an effective and efficient South Alabama passing attack that’s been terrific over the last few weeks.

The Jaguar ground attack doesn’t do a whole lot, but this is the game to take the pressure off of QB Jake Bentley. The Arkansas State defensive front allowed 200 rushing yards or more in every game but the opener, and gave up over 1,200 yards on the ground over the last three outings.

What’s Going To Happen

Arkansas State played one of its best games of the season last week against the Ragin’ Cajuns, and it should give South Alabama a hard time in a bit of a shootout.

ULM doesn’t have the most dangerous of attacks, and it went off on the Jaguars last week. However, as always, Arkansas State will put up a ton of yards and points, and its opponent will do a little bit more.

It’ll be a whole lot of fun. Arkansas State games usually are.

Arkansas State vs South Alabama Prediction, Lines

South Alabama 38, Arkansas State 30

Line: South Alabama -9, o/u: 66

ATS Confidence out of 5: 2

Must See Rating: 2.5

