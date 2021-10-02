Arkansas State vs Georgia Southern prediction, game preview, how to watch: Saturday, October 2

Arkansas State vs Georgia Southern How To Watch

Date: Saturday, October 2

Game Time: 4:00 ET

Venue: Allen E Paulson Stadium, Statesboro, GA

How To Watch: ESPN+

Record: Arkansas State (1-3), Georgia Southern (1-3)

Arkansas State vs Georgia Southern Game Preview

Why Arkansas State Will Win

The offense has the ability to oubomb Georgia Southern.

Both teams might be 1-3, but the Red Wolves are scoring and the Eagles aren’t. The problems with ASU are on the other side of the ball, but the quarterbacks are pushing the ball down the field – and not screwing up – averring over 360 yards per game.

Georgia Southern is having a huge problem in the secondary – everyone is fattening up, averaging over ten yards per throw against a pass defense allowing 328 yards per game – but so is Arkansas State. The difference? Arkansas State can take advantage of it.

However …

Why Georgia Southern Will Win

Georgia Southern might finally get its own passing attack working.

It’s Georgia Southern, so in a perfect world it would love to run well and controlling the game with a versatile way of getting the backs going. However, Justin Tomlin is a good all-around quarterback with the potential to do far more.

The Eagle pass defense is bad, but Arkansas State has the nation’s worst defense, the nation’s worst pass defense, and it’s allowing over 42 points per game with Washington the only Power Five team on the slate so far.

What’s Going To Happen

Arkansas State head coach Butch Jones isn’t going to have a bad defense for forever, but it’s not going to get stronger overnight.

Story continues

Georgia Southern isn’t going to have a bad offense for forever, and it will improve now that it’s playing against the ASU defense.

Not only will Arkansas State get the O going a better, but the D will take the ball away. The Red Wolves have eight takeaways in the first four games. The Eagles have forced as many turnovers as you have.

Arkansas State vs Georgia Southern Prediction, Line

Arkansas State 31, Georgia Southern 27

Line: Georgia Southern -2, o/u: 66

ATS Confidence out of 5: 2

Must See Rating: 2

