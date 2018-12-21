Arkansas State at Syracuse College Basketball: Date, Time, TV Channel, Live Stream, How to Watch
Losers of two straight, Syracuse will look to get back to winning ways when they host Arkansas State.
The Red Wolves come in having won their last two, and will be looking to add to the Orange's misery when they visit the Carrier Dome in Syracuse, N.Y. on Saturday, Dec. 22.
Tip-off is scheduled for 2 p.m ET and will be broadcast on NBC Sports Washington Plus.
Arkansas State at Syracuse How to Watch
What: Arkansas State Red Wolves at Syracuse Orange
Where: Carrier Dome
When: 2 p.m. ET
TV Channel: NBC Sports Washington Plus (Channel Finder)
Arkansas State at Syracuse Preview
Conference: Sun Belt (Arkansas State), ACC (Syracuse)
Record: 5-6 (Arkansas State), 7-4 (Syracuse)
Last Game: 71-63 win vs. Missouri State 12/18 (Arkansas State), 71-59 loss vs. Buffalo, 12/18 (Syracuse)
Leading Scorers: Ty Cockfield, 21.3 ppg (Arkansas State), Tyus Battle, 17.8 ppg (Syracuse)