Arkansas State at Syracuse College Basketball: Date, Time, TV Channel, Live Stream, How to Watch

Losers of two straight, Syracuse will look to get back to winning ways when they host Arkansas State.

The Red Wolves come in having won their last two, and will be looking to add to the Orange's misery when they visit the Carrier Dome in Syracuse, N.Y. on Saturday, Dec. 22.

Tip-off is scheduled for 2 p.m ET and will be broadcast on NBC Sports Washington Plus.

Arkansas State at Syracuse How to Watch

What: Arkansas State Red Wolves at Syracuse Orange

Where: Carrier Dome

When: 2 p.m. ET

TV Channel: NBC Sports Washington Plus







Arkansas State at Syracuse Preview

Conference: Sun Belt (Arkansas State), ACC (Syracuse)

Record: 5-6 (Arkansas State), 7-4 (Syracuse)

Last Game: 71-63 win vs. Missouri State 12/18 (Arkansas State), 71-59 loss vs. Buffalo, 12/18 (Syracuse)

Leading Scorers: Ty Cockfield, 21.3 ppg (Arkansas State), Tyus Battle, 17.8 ppg (Syracuse)





