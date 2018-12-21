Arkansas State at Syracuse College Basketball: Date, Time, TV Channel, Live Stream, How to Watch

NBC Sports Washington
Arkansas State takes on Syracuse at 2 p.m. ET on NBC Sports Washington Plus. Looking to watch the game? All the info is here.

Arkansas State at Syracuse College Basketball: Date, Time, TV Channel, Live Stream, How to Watch

Arkansas State takes on Syracuse at 2 p.m. ET on NBC Sports Washington Plus. Looking to watch the game? All the info is here.

Arkansas State at Syracuse College Basketball: Date, Time, TV Channel, Live Stream, How to Watch originally appeared on nbcsportswashington.com

Losers of two straight, Syracuse will look to get back to winning ways when they host Arkansas State. 

The Red Wolves come in having won their last two, and will be looking to add to the Orange's misery when they visit the Carrier Dome in Syracuse, N.Y. on Saturday, Dec. 22. 

Scroll to continue with content
Ad

Tip-off is scheduled for 2 p.m ET and will be broadcast on NBC Sports Washington Plus.

Arkansas State at Syracuse How to Watch

What: Arkansas State Red Wolves at Syracuse Orange
Where: Carrier Dome
When: 2 p.m. ET
TV Channel: NBC Sports Washington Plus (Channel Finder)


Arkansas State at Syracuse Preview

Conference: Sun Belt (Arkansas State), ACC (Syracuse)
Record: 5-6 (Arkansas State), 7-4 (Syracuse)
Last Game: 71-63 win vs. Missouri State 12/18 (Arkansas State), 71-59 loss vs. Buffalo, 12/18 (Syracuse)
Leading Scorers: Ty Cockfield, 21.3 ppg (Arkansas State), Tyus Battle, 17.8 ppg (Syracuse)


What to Read Next