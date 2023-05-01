Arkansas State OL Jordan Rhodes invited to Saints rookie minicamp

Here’s another name on the invite list for New Orleans Saints rookie minicamp, per K8 News anchor Logan Whaley. Former Arkansas State offensive lineman Jordan Rhodes received an invitation to try out at the team facility in a few weeks along with many other first-year pros.

Rhodes has great size for the NFL at 6-foot-4 and 335 pounds, with 34-inch arms. He’s taken a winding path to get here after transferring to Arkansas State from Ole Miss and South Carolina, having played a lot of snaps at both guard spots through his college career. He’s only allowed 3 sacks and drawn 8 penalties on over 1,500 snaps in college so there might be something here. Good luck to him in his tryout.

