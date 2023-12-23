Arkansas State coach Butch Jones loses it over penalty on successful onside kick

Arkansas State trailed by two late in the Camellia Bowl against Northern Illinois.

The Red Wolves needed a successful onside kick to have a chance for victory on Saturday.

They appeared to get it until a penalty flag flew, saying an Arkansas State player was offside.

That just about sealed the 21-19 loss for Butch Jones’ team.

The head coach blew a gasket on the sidelines over the penalty, which appeared to be highly questionable after seeing multiple replays.

Butch Jones was turning as red as the Arkansas State logo while yelling at the refs for their offsides call on an onside kick (that Arkansas State recovered) pic.twitter.com/MTYtGLK5tB — Video from: @TSV__1 (@TSV__1) December 23, 2023

The coach was so upset he called a timeout before play resumed to keep yelling at the officials.

Jones was calm when he spoke about the officials and the call after the game in measured terms.

Here’s the full response from Butch Jones on the A-State onside kick debacle: https://t.co/kxjP6hYeeP pic.twitter.com/JmwtgHkh2a — Jack Allen KATV (@JackAllenTV) December 23, 2023

USAT

Story originally appeared on Touchdown Wire