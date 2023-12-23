Advertisement

Arkansas State coach Butch Jones loses it over penalty on successful onside kick

Barry Werner
·1 min read

Arkansas State trailed by two late in the Camellia Bowl against Northern Illinois.

The Red Wolves needed a successful onside kick to have a chance for victory on Saturday.

They appeared to get it until a penalty flag flew, saying an Arkansas State player was offside.

That just about sealed the 21-19 loss for Butch Jones’ team.

The head coach blew a gasket on the sidelines over the penalty, which appeared to be highly questionable after seeing multiple replays.

The coach was so upset he called a timeout before play resumed to keep yelling at the officials.

Jones was calm when he spoke about the officials and the call after the game in measured terms.

