JONESBORO, Ark. — Arkansas State’s home football game against Central Arkansas has been pushed back from to Oct. 10.

Arkansas State made the announcement in a news release Tuesday, saying the team cannot assemble a full two-deep depth chart at a specific position group due to player unavailability. The statement did not say if the postponement was COVID-19 related, but the program said the “health and safety of our student-athletes will always come first.”

“We are obviously disappointed for the student-athletes participating from both schools, as well as both coaching staffs and fan bases,” Arkansas State athletic director Terry Mohajir said.

All tickets purchased will be honored on the new date.

“We will remain diligent in our health and safety protocols, and we look forward to resuming our 2020 schedule next week against Tulsa,” Mohajir said. That game is scheduled for Sept. 26.

UCA was scheduled to play at Eastern Kentucky on Oct. 10, but that game has been moved to Oct. 24.

Arkansas State-Central Arkansas pushed back to Oct. 10 originally appeared on NBCSports.com